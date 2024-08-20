How to watch today's Bodo/Glimt vs Red Star Belgrade Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League qualifier between Bodo/Glimt and Red Star Belgrade, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bodo/Glimt will face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League playoffs at the Aspmyra Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts thrashed their opponents, scoring seven goals over two legs, to get to this stage. They are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions and will be confident of another good display.

The visitors are direct entrants to this playoffs and have gotten off to an unbeaten start in their domestic campaign, having won four of their first five games. They will be hoping to return home for the second leg with at least a point.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bodo/Glimt vs Red Star Belgrade kick-off time

Date: August 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Aspmyra Stadium

The match will be played at the Aspmyra Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Red Star Belgrade online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on TNT Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Bodo/Glimt team news

Bodo/Glimt are dealing with multiple absences this week, with Nino Zugelj, Gaute Vetti, and Syver Skeide all unavailable.

Left-back Brice Wembangomo and Norwegian defender Omar Elabdellaoui will also miss the game due to injuries.

Sondre Fet, Kasper Hogh, August Mikkelsen, and Ulrik Saltnes have each found the net twice during Glimt's four qualifying matches so far. They will all feature in the starting lineup in the playoffs.

Bodo/Glimt predicted XI: Haikin; Sjovold, Moe, Gundersen, Bjorkan; Fet, Berg, Evjen; Hauge, Hogh, Mikkelsen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Faye Lund, Haikin, Brøndbo, Sjong Defenders: Nielsen, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan, Moe, Dybvik Määttä, Tomič, Sørensen Midfielders: Berg, Auklend, Saltnes, Brunstad Fet, Sjøvold, Evjen, Sunday Forwards: Høgh, Bassi, Espejord, Burakovsky, Helmersen, Hauge, Sørli, Kapskarmo, Zinckernagel, Mikkelsen

Red Star Belgrade team news

Red Star's attack is likely to be spearheaded by Peter Olayinka and Bruno Duarte.

Gabon international Guelor Kanga contributed 17 goals and assists in last season's Serbian Superliga and will be one of the players to keep an eye on.

Red Star Belgrade predicted XI: Ilic; Mimovic, Djiga, Spajic, Seol; Elsnik, Hwang; Milson, Ivanic, Olayinka; Duarte.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ilić, Glazer, Guteša Defenders: Degenek, Spajić, Stojić, Rodić, Djiga, Leković, Drkušić, Milosavljević, Mimović, Seol Midfielders: Ivanić, Hwang, Šljivić, Kanga, Katai, Elšnik, Dálcio, Milson, Luka Ilić, Lučić, Knežević, Maksimović, Prutsev, Jovanović Forwards: Ndiaye, Olayinka, Duarte, Rodríguez, Sremčević

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Bodo/Glimt and Red Star Belgrade.

Useful links