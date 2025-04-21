How to watch today's Blackpool vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Blackpool and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having slipped from the automatic promotion places in League One, Wrexham head to Bloomfield Road on Monday knowing nothing less than a win will do as they try to keep their top-two hopes alive.

Blackpool, meanwhile, have hit a strong patch of form in recent months. Despite a hiccup against Rotherham, the Seasiders bounced back in style on Good Friday, brushing aside Stevenage 3-1. The often mercurial Rob Apter was the star of the show, netting a superb hat-trick for Steve Bruce’s side.

For Phil Parkinson's Wrexham, it's been a case of frustration rather than failure. Their third draw in four matches—a 1-1 stalemate with relegation-threatened Bristol Rovers—saw them fall behind Wycombe Wanderers in the promotion race. The Red Dragons continue to rely on grit and resilience, but points have proven elusive at a critical juncture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Blackpool vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Blackpool and Wrexham will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Blackpool vs Wrexham kick-off time

League One - League One Bloomfield Road

The League One match between Wrexham and Blackpool will be played at Bloomfield Road in Blackpool, Lancashire, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on Monday, April 21, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Blackpool team news

In terms of team news, Blackpool may be without striker Niall Ennis, who limped off against Stevenage. If he's ruled out, expect Tom Bloxham to partner Ashley Fletcher up front. Rob Apter should retain his spot on the right flank, with Lee Evans and Albie Morgan anchoring midfield, while Sonny Carey operates from the left.

Wrexham team news

Wrexham also face a defensive reshuffle, with skipper Eoghan O'Connell forced off at halftime in their last outing. Dan Scarr is tipped to slot into the back three alongside Max Cleworth and Lewis Brunt. Up front, Jay Rodriguez and Sam Smith are expected to lead the line once more, with wing-backs Ryan Longman and Ryan Barnett tasked with stretching the play down the flanks.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links