How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Blackburn and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolves head into this FA Cup Fourth Round clash against Blackburn Rovers this Sunday as the clear favorites, boasting a superior squad and competing a tier above their Lancashire opponents.

Vitor Pereira's side will approach this contest brimming with confidence after an impressive victory over Aston Villa in their previous outing. In contrast, Blackburn endured a disappointing 2-1 defeat against QPR, marking their fourth loss in five Championship matches.

Leading the charge for Wolves is Matheus Cunha, who has been in scintillating form this season. The ex-Atlético Madrid forward has netted 11 goals and provided four assists across 24 appearances, and he’ll back himself to add to that tally at Ewood Park.

John Eustace has guided Blackburn Rovers to an impressive first half of the campaign, with their primary focus set on securing a playoff spot. As a result, a deep cup run may not be at the top of their priority list. The hosts arrive at this fixture struggling for consistency, having suffered four defeats in their last five outings.

Performances at Ewood Park have been considerably stronger than their showings on the road. Rovers have averaged 1.38 goals per game at home, a stark contrast to their 0.87 goals per match away from home. Defensively, they’ve also been solid in front of their own fans, keeping clean sheets in 44% of their home fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Blackburn vs Wolverhampton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and BBC Sport Website in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Blackburn vs Wolverhampton kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Ewood Park

The match will be played at Ewood Park on Sunday, February 9, 2025. For UK fans, kick-off will be at 12:30 p.m. GMT.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Blackburn team news

To bolster their squad, Blackburn have made some key additions in the transfer market. Adam Forshaw arrived from Plymouth to strengthen the midfield, while Augustus Kargbo and Yuri Ribeiro were signed from Cesena and Braga, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dominik Biniek and Joe Hilton have left on permanent deals, while the club has reinforced its attacking options by securing loan moves for Emmanuel Dennis and Cauley Woodrow. On the injury front, Scott Wharton could be in contention for a return, but Sondre Tronstad and Harry Pickering remain sidelined.

Wolverhampton team news

Wolves will be without Yerson Mosquera and Jorgen Strand Larsen for their trip to Ewood Park, as both remain sidelined through injury. João Gomes is unavailable due to suspension, while Boubacar Traoré is a major doubt.

Vitor Pereira has looked to bolster his defensive options during the transfer window, securing the services of Emmanuel Agbadou from Reims and Nasser Djiga from Red Star Belgrade. Additionally, Marshall Munetsi has also arrived from Reims to strengthen the squad.

Meanwhile, the club has offloaded fringe players Luke Cundle, Tyler Roberts, and Owen Farmer on permanent moves.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links