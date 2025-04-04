+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
Ewood Park
How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough EFL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Blackburn will take on Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Ewood Park on Friday.

The visitors are seventh in the standings and are one of three teams on 57 points. They must keep winning in order to climb up the table and secure a spot in the playoffs.

The hosts are further down in 11th place and will be desperate to avoid what could be a fifth defeat in a row.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Blackburn vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Blackburn vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Championship - Championship
Ewood Park

The match will be played at the Ewood Park on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Blackburn team news

Blackburn will be without Andreas Weimann for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. Augustus Kargbo and Emmanuel Dennis are both sidelined with hamstring issues, adding to their injury concerns.

Callum Brittain, Harry Leonard, Zak Gilsenan, and Scott Wharton remain long-term absentees, while Harry Pickering is doubtful for this match. Additionally, Owen Beck picked up a fresh hamstring injury in the defeat to Portsmouth, and Hayden Carter sustained a calf issue in the same game, leaving him facing a late fitness test.

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough are dealing with several injuries, with goalkeepers Sol Brynn and Seny Dieng both ruled out.

Dael Fry and George Edmundson are also doubts for the visitors, while Luke Ayling, Darragh Lenihan, Alex Bangura, and Ben Doak remain sidelined for this encounter.

Form

BLB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MID
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BLB

Last 5 matches

MID

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

5

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

