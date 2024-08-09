This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn and Derby, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Blackburn will face Derby in their Championship season opener at the Ewood Park on Friday.

Blackburn escaped relegation last season and will be hoping to put up a much better fight this time around. Derby clinched an automatic promotion spot from League One and will be hoping to start a challenging Championship campaign with a win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Blackburn vs Derby kick-off time

Date:August 9, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:Ewood Park

The match will be played at Ewood Park on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Blackburn vs Derby online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will also be available on the same platform as well as the teams' YouTube channels. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Blackburn team news

Blackburn are expected to field a starting XI similar to the one that featured against Stockport County last Friday.

It will be interesting to see if new signings Makhtar Gueye and Yuki Ohashi make their debut in the final third.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup: Pears; Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Tronstad, Travis; Rankin-Costello, Dolan, Hedges; Gueye.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pears, Hilton, Eastham
Defenders:Brittain, Pickering, O'Riordan, Hyam, Wharton, Carter, Batty, McFadzean, Batth
Midfielders:Tronstad, Szmodics, Rankin-Costello, Hedges, Buckley, Travis, Garrett
Forwards:Sigurdsson, Dolan, Markanday, Leonard, Vale, Gueye, Ohashi, Weimann

Derby team news

Derby rotated their players during the victory over Real Valladolid and will keep the opposition guessing over their starting lineup for the opening game.

Sonny Bradley and Jerry Yates, who began the previous match on the bench, will be vying for a place in the lineup.

Derby County possible starting lineup: Vickers; Nyambe, Nelson, Cashin, Elder; Ozoh, Goudmijn, Osborn; Barkhuizen, Jackson, Mendez-Laing.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Luthra, Vickers
Defenders:Wilson, Forsyth, Bradley, Cashin, Elder, Rooney, Nyambe, Nelson
Midfielders:Ozoh, Barkhuizen, Osborn, Thompson, Goudmijn, Fornah, Ward, Robinson, Adams
Forwards:Collins, Yates, Mendez-Laing, Washington, Jackson, Blackett-Taylor, Brown

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16/03/22Blackburn Rovers 3 - 1 Derby CountyChampionship
30/10/21Derby County 1 - 2 Blackburn RoversChampionship
16/04/21Blackburn Rovers 2 - 1 Derby CountyChampionship
26/09/20Derby County 0 - 4 Blackburn RoversChampionship
08/03/20Derby County 3 - 0 Blackburn RoversChampionship

Useful links

