How to watch today's Birmingham City vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Birmingham and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's set to be an all-American affair as Wrexham take on Birmingham City in a crucial League One showdown on Monday.

Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will make their way to the Midlands, where they'll face off against Tom Brady's Birmingham in a high-stakes clash. Both sides are aiming for promotion, adding an extra layer of intensity to the match.

Wrexham remain unbeaten and sit atop the League One standings, but Birmingham City are hot on their heels, just three points adrift. Whoever prevails in this contest will set themselves up for a strong season and build valuable momentum heading into a busy stretch.

How to watch Birmingham vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the League One match between Birmingham and Wrexham will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Birmingham vs Wrexham kick-off time

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: St Andrew's Knighthead Park

The match will be played at St Andrew's Knighthead Park on Monday, with kick-off at 8:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Birmingham team news

The home side will be missing Ethan Laird and Luke Harris for this match, as both are sidelined with ankle injuries.

Birmingham will also need to make do without key players Dion Sanderson, Lee Buchanan, and Keshi Anderson, all of whom are dealing with injuries.

Jay Stansfield, a recent deadline-day signing from Fulham, is expected to feature in the starting lineup after making his second appearance for Birmingham in their EFL Trophy fixture against Walsall.

Manager John Eustace could choose to position Stansfield just behind Alfie May, who has been in fine form, netting four goals in as many League One matches this season.

Birmingham City possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; Gardner-Hickman, Klarer, Bielik, Cochrane; Paik, Iwata; Wright, Stansfield, Hansson; May

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mayo, Allsop, Peacock-Farrell Defenders: Laird, Buchanan, Klarer, Cochrane, Sampsted, Williams Midfielders: Bielik, Hansson, Miyoshi, Leonard, Paik, Anderson, Chang, Williamson, Khela, Hall, Home, Donovan, Bacuna Forwards: Roberts, May, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Yokoyama

Wrexham team news

Wrexham are likely to be without the services of Anthony Forde and George Evans due to injuries, though both George Dobson and Lee are expected to recover in time to be included in the matchday squad.

Midfielder Andy Cannon is set to return to the starting eleven after missing the last two games with a hamstring problem.

Although Paul Mullin found the back of the net in his first start of the season during the EFL Trophy match against Salford, he may start on the bench, with Marriott and Palmer likely to lead the attack upfront.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonwo; Barnett, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Marriott, Palmer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Howard, Burton, Hall Defenders: Revan, O'Connor, Cleworth, Brunt, O'Connell, Forde, Boyle, Barnett, James Midfielders: McClean, Lee, Davies, Dobson, Bolton, Cannon, Jones, Evans, Ashfield Forwards: Palmer, Fletcher, Marriott, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Waters

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between these two sides in all competitions.

