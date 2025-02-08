+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FA Cup
St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium
How to watch today's Birmingham City vs Newcastle United FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Birmingham and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham will take on Newcastle in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Saturday.

Newcastle will be high on confidence following their 2-0 win over Arsenal in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. They will be confident of getting past the fourth round with ease.

Birmingham have won four out of their last five fixtures and will be hopeful of springing a surprise this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Birmingham vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

BBC OneWatch here
BBC iPlayerWatch here
BBC Sport WebsiteWatch here

The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Birmingham vs Newcastle kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup
St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

The match will be played at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Birmingham team news

Currently leading League One, Birmingham have been in impressive form, remaining unbeaten since November 2024.

In the FA Cup third round, they secured a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City.

With no fresh injury concerns, they will be confident of spring a surprise against Newcastle United.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle will have to deal with the absence of Joelinton who recently picked up an injury and will be unavailable for selection in this fourth-round FA Cup fixture.

The squad will ride on the confidence from their win over Arsenal to secure another solid victory.

Form

BIR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BIR

Last 5 matches

NEW

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

3

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

