Watch: Benzema takes over Champions League quarter-final for Real Madrid with stunning headed goals

Dan Bernstein
The forward struck twice within three minutes to put the Spanish giants ahead on Wednesday

Karim Benzema took over Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final clash against Chelsea with two headed goals in three minutes on Wednesday.

The stunning goals came in the 21st and 24th minutes to put his side in control at Stamford Bridge in the first leg.

Benzema is coming off a hat-trick in the last 16 against Paris Saint-Germain and has carried his excellent form into the latest round.

Benzema's UCL scoring form

The striker has now scored five Champions League goals in 53 minutes dating back to the second leg of the last 16 against PSG.

He has 10 goals in the competition this season.

