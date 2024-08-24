How to watch today's Benfica vs Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Benfica and Estrela da Amadora, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica will take on Estrela da Amadora in their third Liga Portugal fixture at the Estadio da Luz on Saturday.

Benfica are heading into the fixture on the back of their first win of the season in their second game against Casa Pia. They had lost their season opener and now the objective would be to string wins together.

The visitors struggled in their last outing, losing 3-0 against Famalicao. For them, it will be an uphill battle to deny Benfica points this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Benfica vs Estrela da Amadora online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Benfica vs Estrela da Amadora kick-off time

Date: August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm BST Venue: Estadio da Luz

The match will be played at the Estadio da Luz on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

Anatolii Trubin is sidelined with a thigh injury that is expected to keep him out for a few more weeks.

Angel Di Maria, who missed last weekend's match, is reportedly dealing with a muscle issue.

Benfica predicted XI: Soares; Bah, Araujo, Silva, Carreras; Barreiro, Luis; Mario, Prestianni, Aursnes; Pavlidis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Soares, Gomes Defenders: Carreras, Silva, Morato, Bah, Otamendi, Beste, Araújo, Bajrami Midfielders: Aursnes, Kökçü, Neto, Barreiro, Mário, Luís, Sanches Forwards: Cabral, Pavlidis, Schjelderup, Prestianni, Rollheiser, Leonardo, Gouveia

Estrela da Amadora team news

Following his Estrela debut in the heavy defeat to Famalicao, Ferro will be aiming for a more positive result as he returns to his former club this weekend.

Estrela da Amadora predicted XI: Brigido; Veiha, Lopes, Ferro, Varela; Luiz, Keliano, Bucca, Nani; Pinho, Kikas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meixedo, Brígido, Gudžulić Defenders: Ferro, Dramé, Lopes, Tunguliadi, Lima, Eurichano, Veiga, Mina Midfielders: Oakley-Boothe, Cabral, Carvalho, Moreira, Ruiz, Cordeiro, Varela, Bucca, Keliano, Santana, Mamede, Asis Forwards: Luiz, Pinho, Henrique, Nani, Oliveira, Petterson, Kikas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/01/24 Estrela 1 - 4 Benfica Liga Portugal 20/08/23 Benfica 2 - 0 Estrela Liga Portugal 21/11/22 Estrela 2 - 3 Benfica Taca da Liga 13/01/21 Estrela 0 - 4 Benfica Taca de Portugal

Useful links