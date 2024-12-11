+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
Estadio da Luz
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Benfica vs Bologna Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueBenfica vs BolognaBenficaBologna

How to watch the Champions League match between Benfica and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica will host a struggling Bologna side in Lisbon on Wednesday evening as they push for automatic qualification to the Champions League Round of 16.

The Portuguese outfit enters this clash in red-hot form, boasting five consecutive victories across all competitions. Their most recent European outing saw them edge past a depleted AS Monaco side at Stade Louis II, securing a thrilling 3-2 victory, thanks to a last-gasp strike from Zeki Amdouni.

Bologna, on the other hand, come into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw with Juventus in Serie A. However, their Champions League campaign has been dismal, as they've yet to register a win, recording four losses and a solitary draw in their group-stage efforts so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Benfica vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 6Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Bologna will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 6.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Benfica vs Bologna kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League
Estadio da Luz

The UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Bologna will be played at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 11, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Benfica vs Bologna Probable lineups

BenficaHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBOL
1
A. Trubin
30
N. Otamendi
6
A. Bah
44
T. Araujo
3
A. Carreras
10
O. Kokcu
61
F. Luis
8
F. Aursnes
17
K. Akturkoglu
11
A. Di Maria
14
V. Pavlidis
1
L. Skorupski
31
S. Beukema
26
J. Lucumi
2
E. Holm
33
J. Miranda
21
J. Odgaard
11
D. Ndoye
14
S. Iling-Junior
8
R. Freuler
19
L. Ferguson
9
S. Castro

4-2-3-1

BOLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Bruno Lage

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Vincenzo Italiano

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Benfica team news

Benfica manager Bruno Lage will be buoyed by the return of Orkun Kokcu, who is available again after serving a suspension. However, the Eagles remain without Renato Sanches, sidelined with a thigh injury since early November. Leading their attack, veteran star Angel Di Maria continues to dazzle, having climbed to fourth in the all-time Champions League assists chart with 38, surpassing David Beckham.

The Argentinian maestro has been on fire recently, amassing six goals and three assists in his last five appearances. Meanwhile, Kerem Akturkoglu leads Benfica's scoring charts this season, with 10 goals to his name.

Bologna team news

For Bologna, concerns are mounting as their talisman Riccardo Orsolini faces a race against time to recover from a thigh injury sustained in their emphatic 4-0 Coppa Italia victory over Monza. Midfielders Michel Aebischer and Charalampos Lykogiannis are also nursing muscle injuries, potentially joining long-term absentees Nicolo Cambiaghi and Oussama El Azzouzi on the sidelines for the trip to Portugal.

In the absence of key players, Bologna’s attacking hopes will rest on 20-year-old striker Santiago Castro, who has been a bright spark this season with five goals and five assists across all competitions.

Form

BEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

