Champions League
Estadio da Luz
How to watch today's Benfica vs Barcelona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueBarcelonaBenfica vs BarcelonaBenfica

How to watch the Champions League match between Benfica and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica will take on Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday.

While both teams are on an unbeaten run, Barcelona finished second in the group stage before claiming their direct entry to the knockout stage. They will be the favourites, while the hosts will be hoping to make the home advantage work.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Benfica vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 3Watch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Benfica vs Barcelona kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage
Estadio da Luz

The match will be played at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Benfica vs Barcelona Probable lineups

BenficaHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBAR
1
A. Trubin
30
N. Otamendi
4
A. Silva
3
A. Carreras
44
T. Araujo
10
O. Kokcu
18
L. Barreiro
8
F. Aursnes
17
K. Akturkoglu
27
Bruma
14
V. Pavlidis
25
W. Szczesny
4
R. Araujo
5
I. Martinez
23
J. Kounde
3
A. Balde
20
D. Olmo
21
F. de Jong
19
L. Yamal
11
Raphinha
8
Pedri
9
R. Lewandowski

4-2-3-1

BARAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Bruno Lage

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Hans-Dieter Flick

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Benfica team news

As for Benfica, manager Bruno Lage will be without key midfielder Florentino, who is now ruled out with a thigh injury sustained in mid-February.

The Portuguese side also remains without long-term absentees Alexander Bah and Manu Silva, who are recovering from ACL injuries, while Tiago Gouveia, Renato Sanches, and Ángel Di María are also sidelined.

Barcelona team news

Gavi was initially expected to start against Real Sociedad but was sidelined due to illness. However, the Spanish midfielder should be available for selection on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen has suffered yet another setback, while Marc Bernal and Marc-André ter Stegen will continue their recovery from serious knee injuries.

Form

BEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BEN

Last 5 matches

BAR

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

