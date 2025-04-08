How to watch today's Belgium Women vs England Women Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Belgium will take on England Women in the Women's Nations League group stage at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

These two teams faced each other only a few days ago, and it was England who registered a convincing 5-0 win last time out, with five different players getting on the scoresheet. England are leading the group, whereas Belgium have lost all of their three games so far.

How to watch Belgium vs England online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Belgium vs England kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - UEFA Women's Nations League A Grp. 3 King Power at Den Dreef

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm BST on Tuesday.

Team news & squads

Belgium team news

Belgium Women head into their match against England with significant challenges, having lost their previous three matches in the UEFA Women's Nations League. They are yet to secure a win and sit at the bottom of the group.

The team's morale might be low following a heavy 5-0 defeat to England in their last encounter. There are no fresh injuries or suspensions, but the team's overall form and lack of victories will be a major concern. They will need to regroup and find inspiration from past home performances against England to stand a chance.

England team news

England Women are in strong form, having secured two wins and a draw in the UEFA Women's Nations League, with their most recent match against Belgium ending in a convincing 5-0 victory.

Key players like Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, and Keira Walsh have been instrumental in their success. Aggie Beever-Jones also made a notable impact with her first goal for the Lionesses.

There are no reported major injuries or suspensions affecting the team's lineup. England will look to maintain their unbeaten run and strengthen their position at the top of the group, relying on their consistent performance and depth in talent.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

