How to watch today's Belarus vs Northern Ireland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League C match between Belarus and Northern Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland will aim to rebound from their recent setback against Bulgaria as they prepare to face Belarus in a UEFA Nations League C clash on Saturday night.

It's congested at the top of Nations League Group C3. Currently, Belarus and Bulgaria lead with four points apiece from September's fixtures, while Northern Ireland sits just one point behind in third, thanks to their opening win over Luxembourg, who remain at the bottom.

Despite the recent 1-0 loss to Bulgaria interrupting their solid form, there's still considerable optimism around this young Northern Ireland squad. Michael O'Neill's side started their campaign on a strong note, securing a 2-0 victory over Luxembourg in Belfast with Paddy McNair and Dan Ballard scoring early to take control in their Group 3 opener.

Belarus vs Northern Ireland kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: ZTE Arena

The match will be played at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Belarus team news

Although Ivan Bakhar is sidelined due to injury, Belarus can still count on the majority of their key players for this match. Notable names include Dmitri Antilevski and Yevgeni Shikavka, with Alyaksandr Martynovich set to add experience in midfield. Antilevski and Shikavka are expected to retain their spots in the White Wings' attacking line.

Belarus possible XI: Lapoukhov; Volkov, Martynovich, Zabelin; Karpovich, Yablonsky, Ebong, Pyachenin; Gromyko, Shikavka, Antilevski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pavlyuchenko, Lapoukhov, Ignatovich, Plotnikov Defenders: Volkov, Martynovich, Pechenin, Politevich, Polyakov, Karpovich, Pavlovets, Nechaev, Zabelin, Moskalenchik, Parkhomenko, Pigas Midfielders: Ebong, Gromyko, Yablonski, Klimovich, Kireev, Kaplenko, Korzun, Bocherov, Kovalev, Barkovskiy, Selyava Forwards: Morozov, Shikavka, Shumansky, Kontsevoj, Antilevski, Bakhar, Melnichenko

Northern Ireland team news

Head coach Michael O'Neill faces a challenge with Bailey Peacock-Farrell sidelined due to injury, ruling him out for both Nations League fixtures. In his absence, Christy Pym from Mansfield Town has been brought in as cover and will compete with Luke Southwood and Pierce Charles for the starting goalkeeper position on Saturday.

Defensively, Northern Ireland also feel the impact of Dan Ballard's absence, and with Jonny Evans of Manchester United recently retiring from international duty, O'Neill will need to make adjustments at the back.

On a positive note, the attacking lineup gets a boost with the return of Jamie Reid, who had been forced to miss the September matches due to a blood clot. The Stevenage forward is ready to contribute and strengthen Northern Ireland's offensive options.

Northern Ireland possible XI: Southwood; Hume, McNair, Toal, Brown, Lewis; Bradley, Saville, S. Charles, Price; D. Charles

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peacock-Farrell, Hazard, Charles, Southwood, Pym, Clarke Defenders: Bradley, Lewis, Hume, Ballard, McNair, Toal, Spencer, Donnelly, Brown Midfielders: Charles, Galbraith, Price, Lane, McCann, Saville, Evans, Thompson, Boyd-Munce, Lyons, Johnston Forwards: Charles, Marshall, McCausland, Reid, Taylor, Smyth, Lavery, Magennis, McMenamin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Home Team Competition 12/06/2019 Belarus 0-1 Northern Ireland EURO, Qualification 25/03/2019 Northern Ireland 2-1 Belarus EURO, Qualification 28/05/2016 Northern Ireland 3-0 Belarus International Friendly

