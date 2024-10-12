+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Northern Ireland v Luxembourg - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League C Group C3Getty Images Sport
UEFA Nations League C
ZTE Arena
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Belarus vs Northern Ireland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Belarus vs Northern IrelandNorthern IrelandBelarusUEFA Nations League C

How to watch the UEFA Nations League C match between Belarus and Northern Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland will aim to rebound from their recent setback against Bulgaria as they prepare to face Belarus in a UEFA Nations League C clash on Saturday night.

It's congested at the top of Nations League Group C3. Currently, Belarus and Bulgaria lead with four points apiece from September's fixtures, while Northern Ireland sits just one point behind in third, thanks to their opening win over Luxembourg, who remain at the bottom.

Despite the recent 1-0 loss to Bulgaria interrupting their solid form, there's still considerable optimism around this young Northern Ireland squad. Michael O'Neill's side started their campaign on a strong note, securing a 2-0 victory over Luxembourg in Belfast with Paddy McNair and Dan Ballard scoring early to take control in their Group 3 opener.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Belarus vs Northern Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay YoutubeWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Nations League A match between Belarus and Northern Ireland will be available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Belarus vs Northern Ireland kick-off time

Date:Saturday, October 12, 2024
Kick-off time:7:45 pm BST
Venue:ZTE Arena

The match will be played at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Belarus team news

Although Ivan Bakhar is sidelined due to injury, Belarus can still count on the majority of their key players for this match. Notable names include Dmitri Antilevski and Yevgeni Shikavka, with Alyaksandr Martynovich set to add experience in midfield. Antilevski and Shikavka are expected to retain their spots in the White Wings' attacking line.

Belarus possible XI: Lapoukhov; Volkov, Martynovich, Zabelin; Karpovich, Yablonsky, Ebong, Pyachenin; Gromyko, Shikavka, Antilevski

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pavlyuchenko, Lapoukhov, Ignatovich, Plotnikov
Defenders:Volkov, Martynovich, Pechenin, Politevich, Polyakov, Karpovich, Pavlovets, Nechaev, Zabelin, Moskalenchik, Parkhomenko, Pigas
Midfielders:Ebong, Gromyko, Yablonski, Klimovich, Kireev, Kaplenko, Korzun, Bocherov, Kovalev, Barkovskiy, Selyava
Forwards:Morozov, Shikavka, Shumansky, Kontsevoj, Antilevski, Bakhar, Melnichenko

Northern Ireland team news

Head coach Michael O'Neill faces a challenge with Bailey Peacock-Farrell sidelined due to injury, ruling him out for both Nations League fixtures. In his absence, Christy Pym from Mansfield Town has been brought in as cover and will compete with Luke Southwood and Pierce Charles for the starting goalkeeper position on Saturday.

Defensively, Northern Ireland also feel the impact of Dan Ballard's absence, and with Jonny Evans of Manchester United recently retiring from international duty, O'Neill will need to make adjustments at the back.

On a positive note, the attacking lineup gets a boost with the return of Jamie Reid, who had been forced to miss the September matches due to a blood clot. The Stevenage forward is ready to contribute and strengthen Northern Ireland's offensive options.

Northern Ireland possible XI: Southwood; Hume, McNair, Toal, Brown, Lewis; Bradley, Saville, S. Charles, Price; D. Charles

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Peacock-Farrell, Hazard, Charles, Southwood, Pym, Clarke
Defenders:Bradley, Lewis, Hume, Ballard, McNair, Toal, Spencer, Donnelly, Brown
Midfielders:Charles, Galbraith, Price, Lane, McCann, Saville, Evans, Thompson, Boyd-Munce, Lyons, Johnston
Forwards:Charles, Marshall, McCausland, Reid, Taylor, Smyth, Lavery, Magennis, McMenamin

Head-to-Head Record

DateHome TeamCompetition
12/06/2019Belarus 0-1 Northern IrelandEURO, Qualification
25/03/2019Northern Ireland 2-1 BelarusEURO, Qualification
28/05/2016Northern Ireland 3-0 BelarusInternational Friendly

Useful links

