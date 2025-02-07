How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Werder Bremen will be aiming to shake things up in the Bundesliga when they take on league leaders Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena this Friday. Pulling off an upset would be no small feat, given the gulf between the two teams in the standings.

Bayern Munich have surged to the summit of the Bundesliga, amassing 51 points from 20 matches, while Werder Bremen sit eighth on the table with 30 points, a 21-point gap separating them from their illustrious opponents. Despite trailing Bayern by a hefty margin, a shock victory could provide Werder Bremen with a major morale boost.

The Bavarians have been an offensive juggernaut, averaging 2.9 goals per game over their last ten matches. They've found the back of the net 29 times while conceding 12 goals (an average of 1.2 per game) and have registered three clean sheets in the process.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, have struggled to match that firepower. They've managed a respectable 17 goals in their last ten outings (averaging 1.7 per game) but have also shipped 15 goals (1.5 per match) while securing three shutouts. In their last three fixtures, Bayern Munich edged Freiburg 2-1, dispatched Slovan Bratislava 3-1, and survived a thrilling 4-3 encounter against Holstein Kiel. Meanwhile, Werder Bremen endured a 2-0 defeat to Augsburg, played out a 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund, and narrowly edged Mainz 1-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Friday, February 7, in the UK.

Harry Kane has been a driving force for Bayern Munich, racking up 19 goals and providing seven assists. Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala has also been a crucial piece of the puzzle, notching 10 goals and setting up three more.

Michael Olise has made his mark with six goals and six assists, while Joshua Kimmich has chipped in with one goal and six assists, showcasing his playmaking abilities.

On the Werder Bremen side, Marvin Ducksch has been their main attacking outlet, tallying six goals—placing him 20th in the Bundesliga scoring charts—along with seven assists. Jens Stage has been another standout performer, finding the net seven times and assisting twice. Mitchell Weiser has contributed three goals and four assists, while Marco Grüll has made his presence felt with five goals and one assist.

