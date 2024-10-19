How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will square off against VfB Stuttgart in a pivotal Bundesliga clash on Saturday evening.

The Bavarians have embarked on a new journey under manager Vincent Kompany and have had a promising start to the season. They currently sit atop the Bundesliga standings with 14 points from six matches.

However, the German giants are without a win in their last three outings across all competitions. Following a draw against Bayer Leverkusen, Kompany's squad suffered a defeat to Aston Villa in the Champions League.

Just before the international hiatus, Bayern could only manage a draw against Eintracht Frankfurt, so they will be eager to return to winning form this weekend.

That task won't be straightforward, as Stuttgart have been performing remarkably well under the guidance of Sebastian Hoeneß. They finished second in the league last season, ahead of their upcoming rivals.

Additionally, Stuttgart delivered a strong performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League and secured a 5-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the domestic league last month. Nevertheless, they too have not won in their last three matches across all competitions.

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Bavaria, Germany.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, October 19, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Summer acquisition Hiroki Ito has returned to training after recovering from a broken foot, while Sacha Boey is set to be sidelined for several months due to a knee injury. Jamal Musiala is also on the verge of returning from a hip injury. Meanwhile, Dayot Upamecano sustained a muscle injury in the match against Eintracht Frankfurt, and Mathys Tel is dealing with a shoulder issue.

Aleksandar Pavlovic picked up a knee injury while playing for Germany and is uncertain for the upcoming fixtures. Josip Stanisic will be unavailable until late November due to a knee ligament injury.

Despite some subdued performances against Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen, England captain Harry Kane still boasts five goals and four assists this Bundesliga season. It’s only a matter of time before he regains his form, and the upcoming match against Stuttgart would provide the ideal opportunity for a resurgence.

Michael Olise has made an impressive impact since joining Bayern in the summer, recording four goals and two assists in just six matches (a goal involvement every 69 minutes). The winger has quickly adapted to the Bundesliga and has been a regular starter under new manager Vincent Kompany.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Kimmich, Musiala; Olise, Gnabry, Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Buchmann Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Ibrahimovic, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel

VfB Stuttgart team news

Dan-Axel Zagadou has unfortunately played his last match of the year due to another knee injury. Chris Führich is out with a muscle injury sustained while representing Germany. Justin Diehl is also sidelined with a shoulder issue, while Leonidas Stergiou is battling a minor knock. Luca Raimund remains unavailable due to a muscle injury.

In-form strikers El Bilal Toure and Denis Undav are expected to be deployed in the centre-forward position in this blockbuster clash.

Stuttgart possible XI: Nubel; Chase, Rouault, Chabot; Mittelstadt, Stiller, Karazor, Millot, Leweling; Toure, Undav

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nubel, Bredlow, Seimen, Drljaca Defenders: Hendriks, Mittelstadt, Vagnoman, Kratzig, Stenzel, Zagadou, Chabot, Rouault, Chase Midfielders: Keitel, Stiller, Millot, Fuhrich, Rieder Forwards: Demirovic, Toure, Woltemade, Leweling, Faghir, Kastanaras, Undav, Raimund

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 05/04/24 VfB Stuttgart 3-3 FC Bayern München Bundesliga 12/18/23 FC Bayern München 3-0 VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga 03/04/23 VfB Stuttgart 1-2 FC Bayern München Bundesliga 09/10/22 FC Bayern München 2-2 VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga 05/08/22 FC Bayern München 2-2 VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga

