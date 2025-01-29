How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Slovan Bratislava, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bayern Munich will aim to climb higher in the Champions League standings when they face Slovan Bratislava in their final league phase match on Wednesday.

Bayern come into this fixture fresh off a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Freiburg. However, manager Vincent Kompany will be frustrated by his side’s recent slip-up against Feyenoord. With 12 points from seven games, Bayern sit 15th in the table, but their chances of securing an automatic spot in the round of 16 remain uncertain.

Meanwhile, Slovan Bratislava's hopes of progressing to the Champions League knockout stages are long gone, as they've failed to collect a single point away from home. They've lost all seven of their matches so far, languishing in 35th place. Scoring has been a significant issue for Slovan, with just six goals to their name, while their leaky defence has conceded a staggering 24 times.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Slovan Bratislava online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bayern Munich vs Slovan Bratislava kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Allianz Arena

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, January 29, with kick-off at 8:00 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

For Bayern, full-back Alphonso Davies is set to be sidelined for four to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against Feyenoord.

Defensive issues persist for the German side, with Hiroki Ito still recovering from a foot injury and Dayot Upamecano doubtful after missing the recent win over Freiburg.

In midfield, Leon Goretzka is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. He might have been unavailable regardless, having been forced off in the first half of Saturday’s victory with an injury.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be Bayern’s sole senior option between the sticks, as Daniel Peretz remains out with an injury and Sven Ulreich is suspended after receiving a red card for dissent in last week’s match against Feyenoord. On a brighter note, versatile midfielder Konrad Laimer is back in contention after serving a one-match Bundesliga suspension.

Slovan Bratislava team news

For Slovan Bratislava, experienced midfielder Juraj Kucka continues to be unavailable due to a knee issue that kept him out of the loss to Stuttgart.

Head coach Vladimir Weiss may opt for a three-man central defence to contain Bayern’s formidable attack. This could see Guram Kashia, Kevin Wimmer, and Siemen Voet shielding goalkeeper Dominik Takac.

Leading the line for Slovan, forward David Strelec has been in fine form, netting 15 goals in 34 competitive appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Metsoko could again find himself on the bench, despite scoring as a substitute on matchday seven of the league phase.

