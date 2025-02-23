How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich face a stern challenge on Sunday afternoon as they host Eintracht Frankfurt, aiming to preserve their commanding eight-point cushion at the summit of the Bundesliga.

The reigning champions narrowly avoided a stumble in midweek, with a dramatic 94th-minute equaliser from Alphonso Davies securing their place in the Champions League knockout stages at the expense of Celtic.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win in their last four Bundesliga outings, with three draws stalling their momentum. Despite this mixed form, Dino Toppmöller’s side remains in third place with 42 points. A victory over Bayern on Sunday would help them maintain breathing space from RB Leipzig, who trail them by five points in fourth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Football.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena on Sunday, February 23, with kick-off at 4:30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 9 I. Matanovic

4 R. Koch

26 E. Ebimbe

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany will be hoping his squad bounces back strongly following their Champions League scare. Star striker Harry Kane is a doubt after leaving the midweek match at halftime due to a calf issue. Should the England captain be unavailable, Serge Gnabry is the most likely candidate to lead the line, although Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise could form a more unconventional attacking duo.

In midfield, Leon Goretzka, Joao Palhinha, and Aleksandar Pavlovic are all pushing for a starting role, while out wide, Kingsley Coman is battling Leroy Sané for a spot on the flank. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Daniel Peretz has been sidelined with a bruised kidney and will miss the clash.

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

For Frankfurt, the spotlight will be on Mario Götze as he faces his former club. However, injury concerns linger, with Oscar Höjlund nursing a foot issue and Ellyes Skhiri dealing with swollen ribs, making both doubtful for the match.

The key tactical question for Toppmöller is whether to deploy a lone striker or opt for a two-man attack. If he sticks with a single forward, Can Uzun and Götze could provide creative support behind Hugo Ekitike. Alternatively, newly signed Elye Wahi could be brought in for a more aggressive two-pronged assault.

In defence, former Leeds United player Robin Koch is battling a shoulder injury, while Igor Matanovic is also doubtful due to a foot problem.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links