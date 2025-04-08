+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
Allianz Arena
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Inter Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueBayern MunichInterBayern Munich vs Inter

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will host Inter in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Vincent Kompany's men rose against Celtic in the knockout phase play-offs before defeating fellow Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16, while Inter overcame Feyenoord after the league phase of Europe's top-flight club competition in its new format.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayern Munich vs Inter kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage
Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Inter will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, April 8, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Inter Probable lineups

Bayern MunichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestINT
40
J. Urbig
44
J. Stanisic
3
M. Kim
27
K. Laimer
15
E. Dier
17
M. Olise
8
L. Goretzka
10
L. Sane
25
Thomas Muller
6
J. Kimmich
9
H. Kane
1
Y. Sommer
95
A. Bastoni
28
B. Pavard
15
F. Acerbi
32
F. Dimarco
36
M. Darmian
20
H. Calhanoglu
23
N. Barella
22
H. Mkhitaryan
10
L. Martinez
9
M. Thuram

3-5-2

INTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Kompany

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Inzaghi

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bayern Munich team news

As Jamal Musiala continues to nurse a hamstring problem, Kompany could bring Thomas Muller back to the XI, while the likes of Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman and Manuel Neuer also remain sidelined due to injury issues.

On the other hand, despite being spotted with ice strapped around his ankle in the Bundesliga game against Augsburg last Friday, Harry Kane is expected to be available to lead the line against Inter.

Inter team news

As for the visitors, Alessandro Bastoni could be passed fit after sustaining a knock to his knee over the weekend.

On the injury front, Mehdi Taremi, Piotr Zielinski and Denzel Dumfries will be available for selection, while Kristjan Asllani will face a one-game ban due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Davide Frattesi is likely to start alongside Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the middle, with Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez stationed up front.

Form

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

FCB

Last 5 matches

INT

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

8

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

