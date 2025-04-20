How to watch today's Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women UWCL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Barcelona and Chelsea FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday's UEFA Women's Champions League showdown between Chelsea and Barcelona promises a high-stakes clash between two sides with no shortage of familiarity or ambition.

The Blues punched their ticket to the semi-finals by knocking out domestic rivals Manchester City, while the reigning champions from Catalonia breezed past Wolfsburg in emphatic fashion.

Barcelona, who have lifted the UWCL trophy in three of the last four seasons—including consecutive triumphs in 2022-23 and 2023-24—remain the gold standard in Europe. Though they stumbled in their group stage opener with a rare defeat to Manchester City, the Spanish giants responded with five straight wins to top Group D and march into the last eight.

Like their opponents, Chelsea are chasing history. Having already claimed the League Cup, Emma Hayes' side is still in the hunt for a historic quadruple, with the Women's Super League, FA Cup, and Champions League still in their sights. They kept that dream alive with a dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend, where Aggie Beever-Jones snatched a last-gasp winner to set up a final showdown with Manchester United.

How to watch Barcelona vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 7, and DAZN in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Barcelona vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

Women's Champions League - Final Stage Estadi Johan Cruyff

The UWCL match between Barcelona and Chelsea FC will be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in Spain.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona, however, have suffered a blow with attacker Kika Nazareth ruled out for the rest of the campaign after injuring her ankle in last month’s Copa de la Reina semi-final win over Real Madrid.

Manager Jonatan Giraldez rotated heavily for Wednesday’s 5-1 league win over Sevilla, but is expected to recall several key names for the first leg against Chelsea. The back line should be anchored by Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Mapi Leon, and Esmee Brugts, while Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas will return to dictate the tempo from midfield. Up front, Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo are expected to flank Ewa Pajor.

Chelsea FC Women team news

As for Chelsea, they face a growing injury list. Lauren James, sidelined with a hamstring issue picked up during England duty, will miss out—along with Sophie Ingle, Femke Liefting, Zecira Musovic, Kadeisha Buchanan, and Sam Kerr.

The Blues are hopeful Naomi Girma and Maelys Mpome can prove their fitness in time, while Guro Reiten may be eased back into action after making a brief return against Liverpool.

