How to watch today's Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona round off Matchday 24 of the 2024-25 La Liga campaign with a home clash against an exciting Rayo Vallecano side that has its sights set on European qualification. The showdown at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys promises to be an intriguing battle, with both sides eager to continue their strong form.

Hansi Flick's men looked poised to seize control of the title race earlier in the season before a dramatic dip in form saw them playing catch-up. Now, they've clawed their way back into contention, setting up a thrilling three-way battle for supremacy with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The Blaugrana head into this fixture riding high after a 4-1 demolition of Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last weekend. Despite being reduced to ten men for the final 30 minutes, Barcelona still managed to run riot, with Robert Lewandowski, Fermín Lopez, Raphinha, and Eric García all finding the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano endured a rocky spell following the departure of Andoni Iraola to AFC Bournemouth, but his former assistant, Inigo Perez, has successfully implemented a similarly high-intensity approach that makes them a tough nut to crack.

The Madrid-based side arrive at this clash on the back of a 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid at Vallecas last weekend, courtesy of a 71st-minute strike from Álvaro García. They are now unbeaten in their last nine La Liga outings, stringing together five wins and four draws in that impressive run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Monday, February 17, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

For Barcelona, last weekend's dismissal means Fermín Lopez will serve a suspension, ruling him out of this fixture. Meanwhile, first-choice shot-stopper Marc-André ter Stegen remains on the injury list, and defensive stalwart Ronald Araujo is facing a race against time to prove his fitness.

Rayo Vallecano team news

Rayo Vallecano will once again be without former Real Madrid forward Raul de Tomas, who remains sidelined due to illness. He’s not the only absentee, as midfield engine Unai López is also unavailable, while key attacking threat Sergio Camello is nursing a toe injury and won't feature in this clash.

