How to watch today's Barcelona vs Monaco Joan Gamper Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Barcelona and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Barcelona will wrap up their 2024/25 preseason campaign when they face Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the Joan Gamper Trophy final.

The hosts have only played three friendly games so far this summer, kicking off their preparations for the new campaign with a 2-2 stalemate against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at the end of July, before winning the resulting penalty shootout.

Hansi Flick's side then secured a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid, before playing out a 2-2 draw with AC Milan, losing on penalties to the Italian giants to conclude the United States pre-season tour.

The visitors, meanwhile, have played six friendlies this summer, opening with a narrow 1-0 victory over Servette in early July, before drawing their next two against Cercle Brugge and Sturm Graz. The principality side then won their next two games against Feyenoord and Club Brugge, but they come into this match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Serie A side Genoa.

The Catalans will open their La Liga season at Valencia on August 17, while Monaco will begin their new domestic campaign at home against Saint-Etienne on the same day.

Barcelona vs Monaco kick-off time

Date: Monday, August 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm BST Venue: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Barcelona and Monaco will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

It will kick off at 7 pm BST on Monday, August 12, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

The pre-season friendly match between Barcelona and Monaco will be available to watch and stream live on Barcelona's in-house streaming service, Barca One, in the UK. Fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

New signing Dani Olmo is set to make his debut for the Catalan giants in Monday's coveted Joan Gamper Trophy clash against AS Monaco. The Spanish midfielder, who recently completed his transfer from RB Leipzig, participated in his first training session with the team on Saturday.

Olmo's potential inclusion in the starting lineup will be alongside established stars like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in attack.

Fermin Lopez, Eric Garcia, and Pau Cubarsi are still basking in the glory of Spain's Olympic gold medal triumph, with the trio handed extended breaks. The availability of Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, fresh off their Euro 2024 success, provides a boost to Hansi Flick's options.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, I Martinez, Lenglet, Balde; Casado, Gundogan, Christensen; OImo, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga, Kochen Defenders: Balde, Martinez, Christensen, Araujo, Lenglet, Fort, Valle, Kounde, Faye, Martin, Cuenca, Dominguez, Olmedo Midfielders: Romeu, Gundogan, Torre, Casado, Unai, Bernal, Darvich, G. Fernandez, Junyent Forwards: Lewandowski, Raphinha, T. Fernandez, Victor

Monaco team news

Youssouf Fofana could be in action for Monaco despite ongoing speculation about his future, with both AC Milan and Manchester United reportedly interested in the French international.

Meanwhile, Vanderson has also been the subject of transfer rumours this summer, but he is expected to remain with the club and should start against Barcelona.

In the attacking lineup, Folarin Balogun and Breel Embolo are likely to lead the front line, while Ilenikhena may come off the bench in the second half to make an impact.

Monaco possible XI: Majecki; Vanderson, Kehrer, Salisu, Singo; Zakaria, Fofana, Matazo; Golovin; Embolo, Balogun

Position Players Goalkeepers: Majecki, Köhn, Lienard Defenders: Salisu, Singo, Jakobs, Kehrer, Maripán, Magassa, Babai, Matsima, Ouattara, Valme Midfielders: Minamino, Ben Seghir, Camara, Diatta, Zakaria, Fofana, Vanderson, Akliouche, Henrique, Matazo, Diop, Lemaréchal Forwards: Balogun, Golovin, Embolo, Boadu, Ilenikhena

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

