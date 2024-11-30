+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
How to watch today's Barcelona vs Las Palmas La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Las Palmas, as well as kick-off time and team news

Barcelona will take on Las Palmas in La Liga at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts have a four-point lead at the top of the league standings, but need to keep winning to ward off the title challenge from second-placed Real Madrid who have a game in hand. They will be high on confidence, following their 3-0 win over Brest in the mid-week European fixture.

Las Palmas lost their most recent outing 2-3, and will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways. They will find it extremely difficult to do that though, against the hosts who are the favourites.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Las Palmas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on La Liga TV and Premier Player in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Barcelona vs Las Palmas kick-off time

The match will be played at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 1 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Las Palmas Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

13
I. Pena
3
A. Balde
23
J. Kounde
24
E. Garcia
2
P. Cubarsi
8
Pedri
20
D. Olmo
21
F. de Jong
6
Gavi
11
Raphinha
9
R. Lewandowski
1
J. Cillessen
23
A. Munoz
4
A. Suarez
18
Viti
15
S. McKenna
20
K. Rodriguez
8
J. Campana
5
J. Munoz
10
A. Moleiro
14
M. Fuster
19
S. Ramirez

4-3-3

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Hans-Dieter Flick

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Diego Martinez

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Barcelona team news

Barcelona have received a boost ahead of Saturday's match, with Lamine Yamal expected to make his return from an ankle injury.

Ferran Torres is also likely to be available, but Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen, and Marc-André ter Stegen are on the absentee list.

Las Palmas team news

Meanwhile, Las Palmas had a fully fit squad in their recent game against Mallorca.

No new injury concerns have been reported, leaving the team at full strength for Saturday's clash.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BAR

Last 5 matches

LAS

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

