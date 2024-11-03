How to watch today's Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Espanyol, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona look to widen their lead at the summit of La Liga as they prepare to host struggling Espanyol on Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski netted a brace, while Lamine Yamal and Raphinha also found the back of the net in their recent resounding victory over Los Blancos, extending their advantage over their fierce rivals to six points.

Espanyol have had a mixed start to the season, recording three wins, one draw, and seven defeats from their 11 league outings. With 10 points, they sit in 17th place, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

How to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the La Liga match between Barcelona and Espanyol will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Barcelona vs Espanyol kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm GMT Venue: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Espanyol will be played at Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm GMT on Sunday, November 3, 2024, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona's Uruguayan centre-back, Ronald Araujo, is progressing well in his recovery and could be ready to return to action by late November after a lengthy injury setback.

Meanwhile, Ferran Torres, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen remain sidelined with injuries. Robert Lewandowski has been in sensational form this season, netting 17 goals across 14 appearances in all competitions. His La Liga contributions are particularly impressive, with 14 goals in just 11 matches, and he is expected to continue leading the line in attack.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Garcia, Fort, Kounde, Martin, Dominguez, Cuenca Midfielders: Pedri, Torre, Casado, G. Fernandez, De Jong, Olmo Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal, A. Fernandez

Espanyol team news

Espanyol will once again be without Fernando Calero, who is sidelined with a muscular issue. Javi Puado and Edu Exposito are both considered doubtful as they prepare for the upcoming matchup against Barcelona.

Puado has found the net three times for Espanyol in La Liga this season and recently made his return to the starting lineup after being absent for two matches due to a knee injury.

Espanyol possible XI: Garcia; El Hilali, Gomez, Kumbulla, Olivan; Gragera, Lozano, Milla; Tejero, Cheddira, Romero

Position Players Goalkeepers: Garcia, Pacheco, Fortuno Defenders: Gomez, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Tajero, Olivan, Romero, El Hilali Midfielders: Lozano, Gragera, Aguado, Sanchez, Kral, Roca Forwards: Puado, Veliz, Milla, Cheddira, Cardona, Unuvar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 15/05/23 Espanyol 2-4 Barcelona La Liga 31/12/22 Barcelona 1-1 Espanyol La Liga 14/02/22 Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona La Liga 21/11/21 Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol La Liga 09/07/20 Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol La Liga

