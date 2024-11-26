How to watch today's Barcelona vs Brest Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Barcelona and Brest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Brest in the Champions League at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Tuesday.

After losing their first group game, Barcelona have won three games in a row in the European competition and will be confident of extending that run. Brest, on the other hand, have gotten off to an impressive unbeaten start and will fancy their chances of causing a big upset.

How to watch Barcelona vs Brest online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Brest kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The match will be played at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Lamine Yamal is unlikely to feature for Barcelona as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres are nearing full fitness but Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati, Andreas Christensen, Marc-André ter Stegen, and Marc Bernal are confirmed absentees.

Brest team news

For Brest, Pierre Lees-Melou faces a late fitness test after sustaining a leg injury against Monaco.

Massadio Haidara, Romain Faivre, and Soumaila Coulibaly are all expected to miss out. Bradley Locko remains sidelined long-term following an Achilles rupture in August, while Abdallah Sima could also be unavailable due to a muscular issue.

