How to watch today's Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will be engaged in their rescheduled La Liga matchday 27 encounter against Osasuna at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Thursday.

The Blaugrana are top of the league standings table but after the original fixture was postponed following the death of Barcelona's club doctor Carles Minarro Garcia, their game in hand has been scheduled for just after the international window.

Osasuna have already upset an exhausted Barca once this season; Hansi Flick's men can ill-afford to let it happen again.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Osasuna kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna will be played at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick-off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, March 27, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Besides suddenly facing the daunting task of playing four times in nine days, the likes of Raphinha and Ronald Araujo are highly unlikely to start as the pair will have only just returned from international duty with their respective nations in South America.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and the midfield duo of Marc Bernal and Marc Casado remain sidelined through injuries, with the latter set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Pau Cubarsi emerges as a major doubt having sustained a knock while on Spain duty, but Inigo Martinez could return to action after recovering from a knee problem.

Osasuna team news

Los Rojillos boss Vicente Moreno is expected to remain without Bryan Zaragoza after the Bayern Munich loanee was forced off in the game against Getafe last time out.

Enzo Boyomo is a fitness doubt after returning from international duty with Cameroon, so Jorge Herrando is likely to start alongside Alejandro Catena at the heart of the visitors' defence.

Meanwhile, midfielder Lucas Torro will be suspended on account of picking up a milestone booking.

