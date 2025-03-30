+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Barcelona vs Girona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLigaBarcelonaGironaBarcelona vs Girona

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Girona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will seek their ninth straight La Liga win when they welcome Girona to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday.

The Blaugrana picked up a 3-0 victory over Osasuna on Thursday, while Girona look to snap an unbeaten run of six games following a 1-1 draw against Valencia ahead of the international break.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Girona online - TV channels & live streams

Premier Sports 2Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Barcelona and Girona will be available to watch live on La Liga TV and Premier Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Girona kick-off time

La Liga match between Barcelona and Girona will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm GMT on Sunday, March 30, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Girona Probable lineups

BarcelonaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestGIR
25
W. Szczesny
2
P. Cubarsi
4
R. Araujo
23
J. Kounde
3
A. Balde
24
E. Garcia
16
F. Lopez
19
L. Yamal
11
Raphinha
8
Pedri
9
R. Lewandowski
13
P. Gazzaniga
17
D. Blind
4
A. Martinez
5
D. Lopez
18
L. Krejci
12
Arthur
21
Y. Herrera
3
M. Gutierrez
11
A. Danjuma
8
V. Tsigankov
19
B. Miovski

4-3-3

GIRAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Michel

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Barcelona team news

Raphinha should make the XI after being rested for the Osasuna game, with Pau Cubarsi expected to shake off his ankle injury. Ronald Araujo was an unused substitute on Thursday and is also in line for a start at the back, along with Polish forward Robert Lewandowski.

However, having sustained a groin injury in the same game, Dani Olmo is set to be sidelined for three weeks.

Andreas Christensen, Marc Casado, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal are ruled out through injuries.

Girona team news

Girona boss Michel will be without injured trio Abel Ruiz, Jhon Solis and Ivan Martin, while Donny van de Beek faces a ban on account of his milestone booking against Valencia.

Oriol Romeu is likely to come in for Martin in the middle, with Cristhian Stuani leading the line of attack.

Form

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

GIR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BAR

Last 5 matches

GIR

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

