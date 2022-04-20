Watch: Azpilicueta appears to clash with Chelsea fans after Arsenal defeat

Cesar Azpilicueta appeared to clash with Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday after a 4-2 home defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League.

The defender was caught on camera approaching the stands and gesturing at a clustre of supporters in the immediate aftermath of the game.

The Blues were hosting Arsenal at limited capacity due to sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich.

Watch: Azpilicueta appears to clash with Chelsea fans