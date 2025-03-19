How to watch today's Australia vs Indonesia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification AFC match between Australia and Indonesia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

As the battle for Asian World Cup qualification intensifies, Australia prepare to host Indonesia in Sydney on Thursday for a pivotal clash.

The Socceroos currently occupy the second and final automatic qualification spot in Group C but with just a one-point gap separating them from the chasing pack, their position remains precarious.

Indonesia are riding a wave of momentum following their first triumph in the second round of qualifying. Their breakthrough victory came during the November international window, as they stunned Saudi Arabia with a 2-0 win. Oxford United midfielder Marselino Ferdinan was the hero of the night, bagging a goal in each half to throw Indonesia right back into the mix for qualification.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Australia vs Indonesia online - TV channels & live streams

The AFC World Cup qualifier match between Australia and Indonesia will be shown live on OneFootball in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Australia vs Indonesia kick-off time

The match will be played at the Sydney Football Stadium on Thursday, March 20, 2025, with kick-off at 9:10 am GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Australia team news

Head coach Tony Popovic has rung the changes for this international window, making ten changes from the squad selected in November. Experienced figures like Jason Davidson, Adam Taggart, Marco Tilio, Daniel Arzani, and Fran Karacic return to the fold, while uncapped goalkeeper Tom Glover has also received a call-up. Karacic and Davidson are back in the mix for the first time since 2022.

Among the fresh faces, Nectarios Triantis, Kai Trewin, Alex Grant, and Ryan Teague have been handed their first senior call-ups. While Triantis, Trewin, and Teague represent the next generation of Australian talent, Grant brings a wealth of experience, offering composure and leadership at the back.

Injuries have taken a heavy toll on Australia's defensive ranks, with Harry Souttar, Alessandro Circati, Jordy Bos, Hayden Matthews, and Thomas Deng all sidelined. With several key names missing, Popovic will have to rely on his squad depth to navigate this round of qualifiers.

Indonesia team news

Indonesia will be missing Egy Maulana, as the midfielder has been sidelined due to injury, while defensive duo Asnawi Mangkualam and Elkan Baggott have also been dropped from the latest squad selection.

Marselino Ferdinan is expected to continue in an advanced midfield role, having already found the net five times at the international level. The talented playmaker played a pivotal role in their recent victory over Saudi Arabia, bagging a brace in that impressive qualifying win.

Up front, Rafael Struick and Ramadhan Sananta are likely to lead the attack, providing Indonesia's cutting edge in the final third. Meanwhile, Joey Pelupessy, at 31 years old, is hoping to make his long-awaited international debut. The midfielder, who recently pledged his allegiance to Merah Putih, has been included in the squad for the first time and will be eager to make an impact.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

