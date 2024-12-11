How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Slovan Bratislava, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid are set to welcome Slovan Bratislava to the Wanda Metropolitano for the sixth round of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 campaign.

Atletico Madrid's sensational form shows no signs of slowing down. Over the weekend, Diego Simeone’s men pulled off a thrilling comeback to edge past Sevilla, showcasing their unrelenting spirit. Under increasing scrutiny, Simeone has guided Los Rojiblancos back into the thick of the La Liga title race while also cementing their status as contenders in the UEFA Champions League.

Their latest heroics saw them overturn a 3-1 deficit to secure a last-gasp victory against Sevilla at the Metropolitano, coming just days after a dramatic comeback win against lower-league Cacereno in the Copa del Rey. These victories extended their winning streak to nine games, during which they have found the net 18 times across their last four outings.

Slovan Bratislava, on the other hand, head into this clash off the back of a 2-1 loss to MSK Zilina in the Slovak Super Liga. While the reigning Slovak champions remain perched at the top of their domestic standings, their Champions League campaign has been nothing short of a nightmare.

Currently languishing in 35th place out of the 36 teams in the competition, Slovan Bratislava have endured a torrid time, losing all five of their matches. They have managed just four goals while conceding 18—the most in the tournament. Their most recent outing saw them narrowly fall 3-2 to AC Milan in a hard-fought encounter in Bratislava.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Slovan Bratislava kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Slovan Bratislava will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico will be without Borja Garcés and Thomas Lemar, sidelined due to cruciate ligament and muscle injuries, respectively. In attack, Antoine Griezmann, who has contributed two goals and two assists in Europe this term, will lead the line alongside Julián Alvarez.

Slovan Bratislava team news

For Slovan Bratislava, Matus Vojtko is ruled out of the trip to Spain with a muscle injury, and he isn’t the only absentee. Adler, sidelined since April with a shin injury, will also miss Wednesday’s clash against Atletico Madrid.

