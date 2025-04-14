How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlético Madrid will look to string together back-to-back La Liga victories when they host bottom-placed Real Valladolid at the Metropolitano on Monday evening.

Diego Simeone's men are aiming to steady the ship after a rocky spell that saw them crash out of both the Copa del Rey, falling to Barcelona in the semi-finals, and the UEFA Champions League, where they exited controversially at the hands of archrivals Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Real Valladolid's return to the top flight has been nothing short of turbulent. Struggles on the pitch have been matched by instability off it, with owner Ronaldo Nazario reportedly rejecting sale offers for the club while focusing—unsuccessfully—on a bid for the Brazilian FA presidency.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Monday, April 14, 2025 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

For Atlético, Angel Correa remains sidelined through suspension, while injuries continue to rule out Samuel Lino and Rodrigo De Paul. On a brighter note, Jose Gimenez is available again after serving a one-match ban and is likely to slot back into the defensive setup.

The starting XI that kicked off against Sevilla is expected to remain largely unchanged, with Julian Alvarez once again partnering Antoine Griezmann up front.

Real Valladolid team news

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, welcome back David Torres and Javi Sánchez from suspension but will lose Mario Martín, who saw red in the defeat to Getafe. Fitness doubts linger over Karl Hein and Florian Grillitsch, and at least one of the two is expected to miss out again.

Juanmi Latasa is likely to lead the line once more, while Anuar Tuhami could be handed a start in midfield as manager Paulo Pezzolano seeks answers to their ongoing struggles.

