LaLiga
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlético Madrid will look to string together back-to-back La Liga victories when they host bottom-placed Real Valladolid at the Metropolitano on Monday evening.

Diego Simeone's men are aiming to steady the ship after a rocky spell that saw them crash out of both the Copa del Rey, falling to Barcelona in the semi-finals, and the UEFA Champions League, where they exited controversially at the hands of archrivals Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Real Valladolid's return to the top flight has been nothing short of turbulent. Struggles on the pitch have been matched by instability off it, with owner Ronaldo Nazario reportedly rejecting sale offers for the club while focusing—unsuccessfully—on a bid for the Brazilian FA presidency.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid will be available to watch live on Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid kick-off time

Riyadh Air Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Monday, April 14, 2025 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Probable lineups

Atletico MadridHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestVLL
13
J. Oblak
2
J. Gimenez
14
M. Llorente
21
J. Galan
15
C. Lenglet
6
Koke
4
C. Gallagher
22
G. Simeone
8
P. Barrios
19
J. Alvarez
7
A. Griezmann
1
A. Ferreira
5
J. Sanchez
3
D. Torres
39
A. Aznou
22
A. Candela
4
T. Nikitscher
21
S. Amallah
20
S. Juric
11
R. Moro
10
I. Sanchez
7
M. Sylla

4-2-3-1

VLLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Rubio

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Atletico Madrid team news

For Atlético, Angel Correa remains sidelined through suspension, while injuries continue to rule out Samuel Lino and Rodrigo De Paul. On a brighter note, Jose Gimenez is available again after serving a one-match ban and is likely to slot back into the defensive setup.

The starting XI that kicked off against Sevilla is expected to remain largely unchanged, with Julian Alvarez once again partnering Antoine Griezmann up front.

Real Valladolid team news

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, welcome back David Torres and Javi Sánchez from suspension but will lose Mario Martín, who saw red in the defeat to Getafe. Fitness doubts linger over Karl Hein and Florian Grillitsch, and at least one of the two is expected to miss out again.

Juanmi Latasa is likely to lead the line once more, while Anuar Tuhami could be handed a start in midfield as manager Paulo Pezzolano seeks answers to their ongoing struggles.

Form

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

VLL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATM

Last 5 matches

VLL

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

17

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

