How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Betis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will be desperate to bounce back in La Liga when they host an in-form Real Betis at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

There's no denying Diego Simeone has redefined the standards at Atletico, turning them from mid-table obscurity into European contenders, but with the investment poured into the squad in recent years, expectations are higher than ever. And once again, Los Rojiblancos seem to have come up short.

Their latest stumble came midweek with a disappointing 2-0 defeat away at Osasuna. Goals from Alejandro Catena and Ante Budimir handed Vicente Moreno's side a valuable win and left Atleti licking their wounds.

In contrast, Real Betis have been flying since the turn of the year. Still firmly in the race for a top-five finish, and with a Europa Conference League final against Chelsea on the horizon, Manuel Pellegrini's men are closing out the season with plenty on the line. However, their momentum has slowed slightly with back-to-back draws, most recently clawing back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 result at Rayo Vallecano thanks to second-half strikes from Cucho Hernandez and the ever-influential Isco.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Betis will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Simeone had a clean bill of health for the Osasuna trip and, with no new injury concerns, should have a full-strength squad at his disposal again. Expect some rotation, though — Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Lino, Nahuel Molina, and Conor Gallagher are all pushing for a recall, while Clement Lenglet might get the nod in central defence. Up top, Julian Alvarez is likely to partner Griezmann, with Alexander Sorloth — the subject of transfer rumours — possibly making way.

Real Betis team news

As for Betis, they'll have to make do without Ezequiel Avila and Diego Llorente, both sidelined by hamstring issues. Juanmi, Hector Bellerin, and Marc Roca remain doubtful, while Youssouf Sabaly could miss out after limping off against Rayo, paving the way for Aitor Ruibal to step in at right-back.

The creative spark of Antony and Isco has been key for Betis in recent weeks, and both are expected to start once more, with Cucho Hernandez leading the line as the Verdiblancos look to keep their European dream alive.

