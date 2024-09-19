How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Diego Simeone will embark on his 12th Champions League campaign with Atletico Madrid as they welcome RB Leipzig to the Wanda Metropolitano on Thursday.

Despite some speculation about Simeone's potential departure from Atletico Madrid, the club's management has demonstrated their ambition by making several significant signings this summer, which have positively impacted their performance on the field.

Atletico currently sits in the top four of La Liga, having accumulated 11 points from their first five matches. They have navigated a challenging start without any defeats, facing teams like Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal, and Girona along the way.

Marco Rose's side are set to face a challenging series of matches in this new league stage, as they will encounter the renowned Italian clubs Juventus and Inter Milan for the first time.

They will host Liverpool at the Red Bull Arena. On the agenda are also the Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon and Aston Villa, who have made a name for themselves by breaking into the Premier League's top four.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match between Atletico and RB Leipzig will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 4.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig kick-off time

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Cívitas Metropolitano

The match will be played at the Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain Thursday, September 19, with kick-off at 8:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

The hosts have undergone a revitalization this summer, with the addition of 24-year-olds Julian Alvarez and Conor Gallagher, both of whom have joined from the Premier League.

This influx of younger talent has significantly reduced the team's average age, which stood at 31 during their encounter with Borussia Dortmund in last season's quarter-final second leg—the highest average age the club has ever fielded in this competition.

Both Gallagher and Alvarez found the net over the weekend, with Alvarez scoring as a substitute. The World Cup-winning Argentine is expected to secure a spot in the starting lineup for this match, likely taking the place of Alexander Sorloth.

In terms of injuries, the only current absentees for Atletico are Pablo Barrios, who is dealing with a muscle issue, and full-back Reinildo, who is sidelined due to a leg injury.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Le Normand, Gimenez, Azpilicueta; Marcos Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Gallagher, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Musso Defenders: Molina, Lenglet, Azpilicueta, Witsel, Giménez, Mandava, Normand, Galán, Kostis Midfielders: de Paul, Gallagher, Llorente, Koke, Lino, Lemar, Riquelme, Barrios Forwards: Julián Álvarez, Antoine Griezmann, Ángel Correa, Alexander Sørloth, Giuliano Simeone, Borja Garcés

RB Leipzig team news

RB Leipzig will be without two key players Xaver Schlager and Assan Ouedraogo with the former recovering from an ACL injury and the latter nursing a severe knee problem that will keep him sidelined for the near future.

However, the return of captain Willi Orban, who has served his domestic suspension following a straight red card against Bochum, should provide a boost to Leipzig's backline. Orban is expected to partner with recent acquisition Lutsharel Geertruida, who joined from Feyenoord late in the transfer window and made his debut over the weekend.

Adding an intriguing subplot to the match, Arthur Vermeeren could face his parent club Atlético after arriving on loan from the Spanish side earlier this summer. The young Belgian midfielder will be eager to make an impression against his temporary employers as Leipzig looks to overcome the absences of Schlager and Ouedraogo.

RB Leipzig possible XI: Gulacsi; Geertruida, Orban, Lukeba; Henrichs, Haidara, Kampl, Raum; Sesko, Simons, Openda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gulácsi, Vandevoordt, Zingerle Defenders: Orbán, Raum, Lukeba, Geertruida, Bitshiabu, Henrichs, Klostermann Midfielders: Simons, Haidara, Vermeeren, Elmas, Baumgartner, Ouédraogo, Seiwald, Schlager, Kampl, Gebel Forwards: Forward: Openda, Šeško, Silva, Nusa, Poulsen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/08/20 RB Leipzig 2-1 Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League

