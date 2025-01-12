How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Atletico Madrid and Osasuna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will be looking to extend their remarkable winning streak to 14 matches across all competitions when they welcome Osasuna to the Wanda Metropolitano for a La Liga showdown on Sunday afternoon.

After a shaky start to the season despite significant summer investments, Los Rojiblancos have hit their stride, finding a winning formula that has left them just two points off the summit with a game in hand. Their current run of form includes a gritty 1-0 victory over Marbella in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 last weekend, extending their unbeaten streak to 13 games in a row since late October.

Osasuna, under new head coach Vicente Moreno, who succeeded Jago Arrasate following the latter's move to Real Mallorca, have exceeded expectations this season and find themselves comfortably in the top half of the La Liga standings. However, the Pamplona-based outfit has struggled for consistency lately, failing to win any of their last six league matches. Their most recent outing saw them fall 2-1 at home to Athletic Club, continuing their slide in form.

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid could have a full squad available for their clash with Osasuna. Jan Oblak, Pablo Barrios, and Alexander Sorloth were all seen participating in training this week after dealing with minor injury concerns. While Jose Gimenez remains a slight doubt, there's a possibility he could be ready for the match.

In Atletico's midweek Copa del Rey clash, Diego Simeone fielded a strong lineup featuring Antoine Griezmann and Alvarez up front, with Griezmann delivering the decisive goal. Changes are expected for Sunday's match, with Marcos Llorente set to return to the starting XI and Jose Gimenez likely to shake off a muscle issue in time to anchor the defence. Simeone might stick with the same team that secured a 2-1 win over Barcelona in their last league game, with Conor Gallagher expected to reprise his role on the flank for the Red and Whites.

Osasuna team news

For Osasuna, Bryan Zaragoza is uncertain due to injury, but aside from that, Vicente Moreno should have all other players fit and ready for the game.

Kike Barja remains a question mark due to a thigh injury, but Alejandro Catena is available again after serving a suspension against Athletic. Juan Cruz, Sergio Herrera, and Moi Gomez are likely to return to the starting lineup after being benched in the team's midweek match against Tenerife. Meanwhile, Ruben Garcia should retain his spot in the attacking third, while experienced forward Ante Budimir, who has netted 10 league goals this season, will lead the charge for the visitors.

