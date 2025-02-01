How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid remain firmly in the La Liga title race and head into the weekend on the back of a confidence-boosting European triumph, while Real Mallorca continue to falter in their push for continental football.

Diego Simeone's men were held to a 1-1 stalemate against Villarreal in their last league outing but picked up a vital 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. With 45 points from 21 matches, they sit second in the table and remain among the frontrunners for the league crown.

Mallorca, on the other hand, have hit a rough patch, suffering four defeats in their last five games across all competitions. Jagoba Arrasate's side endured a humbling 4-0 thrashing at Villarreal before falling to another setback at home against Real Betis.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca will be played at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, February 1, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid will have Javi Galan back in the fold for Saturday's clash after serving a suspension, though Rodrigo De Paul finds himself sidelined this time due to his own disciplinary ban.

Clement Lenglet, who sat out last weekend’s stalemate against Villarreal due to injury, has recovered and is in contention to start. The Frenchman is expected to slot into central defence alongside Jose Gimenez as Diego Simeone fine-tunes his backline.

Up front, Antoine Griezmann—fresh off a Champions League brace against Salzburg—will once again spearhead the attack, partnering Julian Alvarez in Atletico’s frontline. Meanwhile, Nahuel Molina and Conor Gallagher are tipped to return to the starting XI for this La Liga showdown.

Mallorca team news

On the other side, Mallorca will regain Ivan Cuellar, who returns from suspension, but both Valery and Manu Morlanes remain unavailable as they continue their respective recoveries from injury setbacks.

The visitors will also have to cope without Omar Mascarell, who saw red against Real Betis, potentially opening the door for Antonio Sanchez to step into the midfield.

Further up the pitch, Vedat Muriqi, who made a late cameo in the previous match, may once again start from the bench, with Cyle Larin expected to lead the line from the outset.

