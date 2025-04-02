How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will take on Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Wednesday.

These two teams played out a thrilling 4-4 draw in the first leg but Barcelona will be the more confident team heading into the fixture. The visitors beat Atletico 4-2 in their most recent La Liga clash and are at the top of the standings with a three-point lead over Real Madrid.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The match will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atlético Madrid have a fully fit squad following Koke’s return from injury. However, Ángel Correa remains suspended as he serves the third game of his four-match ban after being sent off against Getafe in March.

The hosts will hope to make life difficult for the in-form La Liga leaders by delivering a solid display with the available squad.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona are dealing with several injury concerns and will be hoping they can ride on the recent momentum to pick up another win here.

Dani Olmo is set to miss Wednesday’s match due to an abductor injury, while Marc Casadó, Marc-André ter Stegen, and Marc Bernal all face extended spells on the sidelines with ligament injuries.

