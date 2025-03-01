How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid remain firmly in the thick of La Liga's title race, while Athletic Club—hovering on the fringes—could propel themselves into an unlikely championship push with a statement win in this clash.

Fresh off a commanding 3-0 league victory over Valencia, Atletico played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, a match that saw late drama as Alexander Sørloth netted in stoppage time to salvage a result for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club extended their unbeaten streak in La Liga to 16 matches, dismantling Valladolid 7-1 in a dominant display. Ernesto Valverde's men delivered arguably their most impressive performance of the campaign, with talisman Nico Williams bagging a brace.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will be played at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Saturday, March 1, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid could once again be without seasoned midfielder Koke, who continues to deal with a minor setback. However, aside from his potential absence, Diego Simeone has a near full-strength squad at his disposal for their showdown with Athletic Club.

The Atleti boss is expected to tweak his lineup following their Copa del Rey clash with Barcelona, with Samuel Lino and Jan Oblak set to return to the starting XI. Meanwhile, Robin Le Normand is pushing for a place from the opening whistle.

Alexander Sorloth found the net after coming off the bench against Barcelona, but the attacking duo of Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez—who has now hit the 20-goal mark across all competitions—are likely to spearhead the attack once again.

Athletic Club team news

Athletic Club remain without Alvaro Djalo, who is still nursing an ankle injury. However, Ernesto Valverde's men emerged unscathed from their previous outing against Real Valladolid, meaning he may stick with the same XI after their strong showing.

Nico Williams, fresh off a brace, will once again occupy the wing opposite his brother Iñaki Williams, while Maroan Sannadi, who bagged his maiden goal for the club last time out, is expected to lead the line for Los Leones this weekend.

