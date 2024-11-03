How to watch today's Athletic Club vs Real Betis La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Athletic Club and Real Betis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two in-form sides will go head-to-head in La Liga on Sunday evening, with Athletic Club hosting Real Betis at San Mames for an exciting showdown.

The hosts head into this match with a solid record of five wins, three draws, and three losses across their 11 La Liga games so far. With 18 points, they sit in fifth place, trailing Villarreal, who are in third, by just three points. Under Ernesto Valverde's guidance, Bilbao are on a three-game unbeaten streak, most recently playing out a goalless draw with Mallorca in their last league outing. Impressively, they've only lost once in all competitions since late August.

Meanwhile, the visitors are juggling three competitions this season, including their campaign in the Conference League, where they've earned one point from their first two matches. The Green and Whites also continue their journey in the Copa del Rey, advancing to the second round after a decisive 6-1 win over Gevora on Thursday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Real Betis online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on Premier Sports and La Liga TV in the UK. However, fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Athletic Club vs Real Betis kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: San Mames

La Liga match between Athletic Club and Real Betis will be played at San Mames in Bilbao, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Sunday, November 3, 2024, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club team news

Athletic Bilbao will once again be without starting goalkeeper Unai Simon for this matchup, but otherwise, the Basque side is in strong form with no additional injury concerns.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde is likely to stick with the lineup that faced Mallorca in their recent draw, featuring Inaki Williams, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams, and Gorka Guruzeta in attack. There could, however, be one adjustment in the defense, with Dani Vivian potentially stepping back into the starting eleven.

Athletic Bilbao possible XI: Agirrezabala; Gorosabel, Yeray, Vivian, Yuri; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Agirrezabala, Padilla Defenders: Gorosabel, Vivian, Alvarez, Lekue, Boiro Midfielders: Vesga, Berenguer, Sancet, Gomez, Prados, Herrera, Jauregizar Forwards: I. Williams, N. Williams, Guruzeta, Barton, Serrano, Ares, Olabarrieta

Real Betis team news

On the visitors' side, they face more injury troubles, with Aitor Ruibal, Hector Bellerin, Giovani Lo Celso, Marc Roca, William Carvalho, and Isco all sidelined due to fitness issues.

After a solid performance against Atletico in the league, head coach Manuel Pellegrini is expected to keep the same starting lineup. Cedric Bakambu, who found the net in Thursday's Copa del Rey win, will likely return to the bench, with Vitor Roque and Ezequiel Avila leading the charge in attack.

Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Ruibal, Bartra, Llorente, Perraud; Fornals, Cardoso, Altimira, Ezzalzouli; Avila, Roque.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva, Adrian, Vieites Defenders: Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez, Perraud, Mendy Midfielders: Cardoso, Altimira, Fornals, Losada, Lo Celso, Roca Forwards: Juanmi, Vitor Roque, Avila, Ezzalzouli, Bakambu, Ruibal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 02/25/24 Real Betis 3-1 Athletic Club La Liga 08/28/23 Athletic Club 4-2 Real Betis La Liga 05/05/23 Athletic Club 0-1 Real Betis La Liga 12/29/22 Real Betis 0-0 Athletic Club La Liga 03/13/22 Real Betis 1-0 Athletic Club La Liga

Useful links