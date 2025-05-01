How to watch today's Athletic Club vs Manchester United Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Athletic Club and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Athletic Club are dreaming of a fairy-tale Europa League final on home soil, but standing in their way are Manchester United in a heavyweight semi-final clash.

Ernesto Valverde's side will be fresh after over a week's rest, and they come into Thursday's showdown in red-hot form, just one defeat in their last 10 outings. The Basque outfit edged past Las Palmas 1-0 last time out, making it three wins in their last four, and they've turned San Mames into a fortress, unbeaten in their last 10 at home, with seven victories to boot.

Meanwhile, United limped to a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth over the weekend, rescued only by a late rally. It's now just one win in their last seven for Erik ten Hag's men, though they've yet to taste defeat in Europe this season. That said, the Red Devils have drawn four of their six games on the road in the competition, showing signs of vulnerability away from Old Trafford.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League match between Athletic Club and Manchester United will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Athletic Club vs Manchester United kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage San Mames

The Europa League match between Athletic Club and Manchester United will be played at San Mames in Bilbao, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club team news

Athletic will be without the services of Oihan Sancet, who hobbled off early against Las Palmas, meaning Unai Gomez could step into the No.10 slot. One likely tweak from their quarter-final win over Rangers could see Inaki Williams return to the starting XI to add some pace and bite up top.

Manchester United team news

As for United, the injury list remains a headache, with Diogo Dalot sidelined due to a calf problem. Noussair Mazraoui looks set to slot in at right wing-back, while Luke Shaw, who lined up on the left of a back three at Bournemouth, may keep his place there. There's an outside chance Matthijs de Ligt sneaks into the matchday squad, but it's a patched-up side heading to the Basque Country.

