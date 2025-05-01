+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
San Mames
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Athletic Club vs Manchester United Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester UnitedAthletic Club vs Manchester UnitedAthletic ClubEuropa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Athletic Club and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Athletic Club are dreaming of a fairy-tale Europa League final on home soil, but standing in their way are Manchester United in a heavyweight semi-final clash.

Ernesto Valverde's side will be fresh after over a week's rest, and they come into Thursday's showdown in red-hot form, just one defeat in their last 10 outings. The Basque outfit edged past Las Palmas 1-0 last time out, making it three wins in their last four, and they've turned San Mames into a fortress, unbeaten in their last 10 at home, with seven victories to boot.

Meanwhile, United limped to a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth over the weekend, rescued only by a late rally. It's now just one win in their last seven for Erik ten Hag's men, though they've yet to taste defeat in Europe this season. That said, the Red Devils have drawn four of their six games on the road in the competition, showing signs of vulnerability away from Old Trafford.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League match between Athletic Club and Manchester United will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Athletic Club vs Manchester United kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage
San Mames

The Europa League match between Athletic Club and Manchester United will be played at San Mames in Bilbao, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club vs Manchester United Probable lineups

Athletic ClubHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestMUN
13
J. Agirrezabala
5
Y. Alvarez
17
Y. Berchiche
3
D. Vivian
18
O. de Marcos
23
M. Jauregizar
9
I. Williams
7
A. Berenguer
10
N. Williams
16
I. Ruiz de Galarreta
21
M. Sannadi
24
A. Onana
23
L. Shaw
15
L. Yoro
5
H. Maguire
18
Casemiro
3
N. Mazraoui
8
B. Fernandes
17
A. Garnacho
25
M. Ugarte
13
P. Dorgu
9
R. Hoejlund

3-4-2-1

MUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Valverde

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Amorim

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Athletic Club team news

Athletic will be without the services of Oihan Sancet, who hobbled off early against Las Palmas, meaning Unai Gomez could step into the No.10 slot. One likely tweak from their quarter-final win over Rangers could see Inaki Williams return to the starting XI to add some pace and bite up top.

Manchester United team news

As for United, the injury list remains a headache, with Diogo Dalot sidelined due to a calf problem. Noussair Mazraoui looks set to slot in at right wing-back, while Luke Shaw, who lined up on the left of a back three at Bournemouth, may keep his place there. There's an outside chance Matthijs de Ligt sneaks into the matchday squad, but it's a patched-up side heading to the Basque Country.

Form

ATH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATH

Last 3 matches

MUN

2

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

6

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/3
Both teams scored
3/3

Standings

Useful links

