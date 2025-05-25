How to watch today's Athletic Club vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Athletic Club and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PremierBarcelona are set to wrap up their triumphant 2024–25 La Liga campaign on Sunday night with a visit to San Mames, where they'll square off against an Athletic Club side that has already sealed a Champions League berth for next season.

Having clinched the league crown with two games to spare, the Blaugrana will be keen to end their title-winning run on a high. Athletic Club may have seen their Europa League dreams dashed in the semi-finals at the hands of Manchester United, ending hopes of a fairytale final on home turf. Still, it's been a season to remember for the Basque outfit.

Ernesto Valverde's men have locked in a top-four finish in La Liga, punching their ticket back to the Champions League for the 2025–26 campaign, a huge step forward for the club.

Even if they draw level with third-place Atletico Madrid on 73 points with a win this weekend, Athletic will remain fourth due to the head-to-head tiebreaker. Meanwhile, Villarreal, despite sitting just three points back in fifth, can't leapfrog the Lions for the same reason. All in all, it’s been a campaign that's re-established Athletic among Spain’s elite.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the La Liga match between Athletic Club and Barcelona will be available to watch live on Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Athletic Club vs Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga San Mames

It will be played at San Mames Barria in Bilbao, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Sunday, May 25, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club team news

The hosts could be without key duo Yeray Alvarez and Nico Williams, with both players facing late fitness assessments ahead of the final matchday.

Changes are expected in Ernesto Valverde's lineup following their draw with Valencia. Inaki Williams and Mikel Jauregizar are tipped for starting roles, while Marouan Sannadi could be handed a central role, potentially sending Gorka Guruzeta to the bench.

Barcelona team news

As for the newly crowned champions, Marc Bernal, Jules Kounde, and Ferran Torres remain sidelined, while Ronald Araújo is unlikely to feature again due to ongoing muscle issues.

Hansi Flick is set to reshuffle his squad from the side that edged Villarreal. Frenkie de Jong is expected to slot back into midfield, and Alejandro Balde could return to the starting XI at left-back. Fermín López, who continues to impress with his goal contributions, may keep his place, although Dani Olmo is pushing hard for a starting nod at San Mamés.

