How to watch today's Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Athletic Club will take on Atletico Madrid in La Liga at the San Mames on Saturday.
Both these teams have only managed one win from their first three matches and will desperate to get onto a winning run. Atletico Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Espanyol in their last game whereas the hosts picked up their first win of the season against Valencia in their previous outing.
How to watch Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Premier Sports and LaLiga TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time
|Date:
|August 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6pm BST
|Venue:
|San Mames
The match will be played at the San Mames on Saturday, with kick-off at 6pm BST for fans in the UK.
Team news & squads
Athletic Club team news
Athletic are dealing with four injury absences. Yuri Berchiche, Aitor Paredes, Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, and Unai Simón are all sidelined and will be unavailable for selection.
Athletic Bilbao possible XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Boiro; Vesga, Prados; I Williams, Sancet, Djalo; N Williams
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Agirrezabala, Padilla
|Defenders:
|Gorosabel, Vivian, Alvarez, Lekue, Boiro
|Midfielders:
|Vesga, Berenguer, Sancet, Gomez, Prados, Herrera, Jauregizar
|Forwards:
|I. Williams, N. Williams, Guruzeta, Barton, Serrano, Ares, Olabarrieta
Atletico Madrid team news
Atlético Madrid's Marcos Paulo remains out, but the team is otherwise in good condition, giving Simeone plenty of options especially in midfield and attack.
New signing Alexander Sorloth scored 23 goals last season and will be hoping to add to his tally when he starts in the final third this weekend.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Witsel, Gimenez, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Griezmann; Sorloth, Alvarez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Musso
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Azpilicueta, Lenglet, Molina, Witsel, Galan, Mandava, Le Normand
|Midfielders:
|Gallagher, De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Lemar, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Sorloth, Alvarez, Simeone
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|28/04/24
|Atletico Madrid 3 - 1 Athletic Bilbao
|La Liga
|01/03/24
|Athletic Bilbao 3 - 0 Atletico Madrid
|Copa del Rey
|08/02/24
|Atletico Madrid 0 - 1 Athletic Bilbao
|Copa del Rey
|16/12/23
|Athletic Bilbao 2 - 0 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|19/02/23
|Atletico Madrid 1 - 0 Athletic Bilbao
|La Liga