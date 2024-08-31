How to watch today's Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Athletic Club will take on Atletico Madrid in La Liga at the San Mames on Saturday.

Both these teams have only managed one win from their first three matches and will desperate to get onto a winning run. Atletico Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Espanyol in their last game whereas the hosts picked up their first win of the season against Valencia in their previous outing.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports and LaLiga TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date: August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 6pm BST Venue: San Mames

The match will be played at the San Mames on Saturday, with kick-off at 6pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club team news

Athletic are dealing with four injury absences. Yuri Berchiche, Aitor Paredes, Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, and Unai Simón are all sidelined and will be unavailable for selection.

Athletic Bilbao possible XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Boiro; Vesga, Prados; I Williams, Sancet, Djalo; N Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Agirrezabala, Padilla Defenders: Gorosabel, Vivian, Alvarez, Lekue, Boiro Midfielders: Vesga, Berenguer, Sancet, Gomez, Prados, Herrera, Jauregizar Forwards: I. Williams, N. Williams, Guruzeta, Barton, Serrano, Ares, Olabarrieta

Atletico Madrid team news

Atlético Madrid's Marcos Paulo remains out, but the team is otherwise in good condition, giving Simeone plenty of options especially in midfield and attack.

New signing Alexander Sorloth scored 23 goals last season and will be hoping to add to his tally when he starts in the final third this weekend.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Witsel, Gimenez, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Griezmann; Sorloth, Alvarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Musso Defenders: Gimenez, Azpilicueta, Lenglet, Molina, Witsel, Galan, Mandava, Le Normand Midfielders: Gallagher, De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Lemar, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme Forwards: Griezmann, Sorloth, Alvarez, Simeone

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/04/24 Atletico Madrid 3 - 1 Athletic Bilbao La Liga 01/03/24 Athletic Bilbao 3 - 0 Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey 08/02/24 Atletico Madrid 0 - 1 Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey 16/12/23 Athletic Bilbao 2 - 0 Atletico Madrid La Liga 19/02/23 Atletico Madrid 1 - 0 Athletic Bilbao La Liga

