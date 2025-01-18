How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two of Serie A's title contenders go head-to-head on Saturday evening as Atalanta BC host league leaders Napoli at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men have been a formidable force on home turf, winning seven of their last nine Serie A matches. A victory here could mark a significant statement in their pursuit of the Scudetto.

Currently atop the standings, Napoli have racked up an impressive 15 wins in their 20 league fixtures this season. Meanwhile, Atalanta sit third, just four points adrift, boasting a record of 13 victories, four draws, and only three defeats.

The Partenopei come into this clash fresh from a commanding 2-0 victory over Verona, where they dominated possession. However, Atalanta, unbeaten in 15 Serie A outings, have proven a tough nut to crack, with a string of draws underlining their resilience—including a hard-fought stalemate against Juventus in midweek.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atalanta vs SSC Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and Bet365 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Atalanta vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Gewiss Stadium

The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday, January 18, with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Atalanta could welcome Juan Cuadrado back into the fold following a spell on the sidelines. However, they’ll be without suspended defender Sead Kolasinac, long-term absentee Gianluca Scamacca, and recently injured Odilon Kossounou, who is reportedly facing up to four months out.

A key selection dilemma for Gasperini revolves around Mateo Retegui, who returned in midweek action and immediately notched his 13th league goal of the campaign, putting him atop the Capocannoniere standings. The last Italian player to score more in a single season for La Dea was Cristiano Doni, who netted 16 in the 2001-02 season.

Even so, Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman could be favoured to start as Atalanta look to maintain their unbeaten run in what promises to be a pivotal matchup.

SSC Napoli team news

The visitors will have to navigate the rest of the campaign without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who completed a lucrative transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this week. Still, David Neres has stepped up in recent weeks, delivering strong performances in support of leading scorer Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku has been in fine form, contributing one goal and three assists in his last two games, including both setups in Napoli's win against Verona. However, their defensive ranks remain stretched, as Alessandro Buongiorno remains sidelined through injury, leaving Juan Jesus to continue filling in at centre-back. Mathias Olivera is expected to reclaim the left-back position.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

