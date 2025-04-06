How to watch today's Atalanta vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta return to the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday to host Lazio, with their dream of a maiden Serie A title slipping further from reach.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have struggled for rhythm in recent weeks—thrashing the likes of Verona, Empoli, and even Juventus in dominant displays, yet falling flat with goalless stalemates against Cagliari and Venezia. That erratic form has derailed their title charge, and back-to-back defeats to Inter and Fiorentina have likely put the final nail in their Scudetto ambitions.

Still clinging to third place, La Dea now feel the heat from Bologna and Juventus, who are just two and three points behind respectively, threatening their Champions League aspirations.

Meanwhile, Lazio have seen their own top-four push come undone. A strong first half of the season had Marco Baroni's men looking like genuine contenders for a Champions League berth, but recent performances have painted a very different picture.

Winless in their last three league outings, Lazio slumped to frustrating draws with Udinese and Torino before suffering a heavy defeat to Bologna ahead of the international break. That slide has seen them tumble to seventh, now trailing a resurgent Roma only on goal difference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atalanta vs Lazio kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Gewiss Stadium

The Serie A match between Atalanta and Lazio will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

It will kick off at 7 pm GMT on Sunday, April 6, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Atalanta will be boosted by the return of Ederson to the midfield following a one-match suspension, though Charles De Ketelaere may make way for Mario Pasalic in the attacking setup.

Lazio team news

Lazio will be without Mattéo Guendouzi, who is suspended for Sunday's clash, while striker Valentín Castellanos remains a doubt as he works his way back to full fitness. However, the visitors will be buoyed by the return of Matias Vecino, who is available again after serving a suspension.

