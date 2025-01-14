+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Gewiss Stadium
GOAL

How to watch today's Atalanta vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atalanta vs JuventusAtalantaJuventusSerie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta will host Juventus up next in Serie A at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts are currently third in the standings and are five points behind league leaders Napoli. They could climb to second by beating Juventus, if Inter drop points.

Juventus have struggled to get going this season, with one win to show for in their last five league games. They are currently fifth and will need to be at their best to climb up the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atalanta vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Bet365 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Atalanta vs Juventus kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Gewiss Stadium

The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atalanta vs Juventus Probable lineups

AtalantaHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestJUV
29
M. Carnesecchi
23
S. Kolasinac
16
R. Bellanova
4
I. Hien
77
D. Zappacosta
42
G. Scalvini
13
Ederson
15
M. de Roon
8
M. Pasalic
17
C. De Ketelaere
11
A. Lookman
29
M. Di Gregorio
15
P. Kalulu
4
F. Gatti
16
W. McKennie
37
N. Savona
5
M. Locatelli
22
T. Weah
8
T. Koopmeiners
10
K. Yildiz
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
11
N. Gonzalez

4-2-3-1

JUVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Gian Piero Gasperini

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Thiago Motta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Atalanta team news

Atalanta’s leading scorer Mateo Retegui resumed training last week and could be included in the squad for the clash with Juventus.

Former Juventus wing-back Juan Cuadrado is also anticipated to recover from a thigh injury. However, Gianluca Scamacca remains sidelined, and Berat Djimsiti is a doubt after suffering a head injury.

Juventus team news

For Juventus, manager Thiago Motta will serve a touchline ban but could regain the services of Dusan Vlahovic and Francisco Conceição.

Long-term absentees Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal, and Bremer remain unavailable, while veteran defender Danilo is reportedly negotiating an early termination of his contract.

Form

ATA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATA

Last 5 matches

JUV

0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

2

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

