How to watch today's Atalanta vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atalanta will host Juventus up next in Serie A at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts are currently third in the standings and are five points behind league leaders Napoli. They could climb to second by beating Juventus, if Inter drop points.

Juventus have struggled to get going this season, with one win to show for in their last five league games. They are currently fifth and will need to be at their best to climb up the standings.

How to watch Atalanta vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Bet365 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atalanta vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Gewiss Stadium

The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Atalanta’s leading scorer Mateo Retegui resumed training last week and could be included in the squad for the clash with Juventus.

Former Juventus wing-back Juan Cuadrado is also anticipated to recover from a thigh injury. However, Gianluca Scamacca remains sidelined, and Berat Djimsiti is a doubt after suffering a head injury.

Juventus team news

For Juventus, manager Thiago Motta will serve a touchline ban but could regain the services of Dusan Vlahovic and Francisco Conceição.

Long-term absentees Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal, and Bremer remain unavailable, while veteran defender Danilo is reportedly negotiating an early termination of his contract.

