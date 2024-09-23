How to watch today's Atalanta vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off their Champions League battle midweek, Atalanta BC are set to welcome newly promoted Como to Gewiss Stadium on Monday evening as Serie A action resumes.

The Europa League titleholders, Atalanta, have faced a rocky start to the 2024/25 season, suffering defeats in two of their first three league fixtures. However, both losses occurred away from home against Inter Milan and Torino, while their performances in Bergamo have been far more solid.

One of their home results was a notable 0-0 draw against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week, following a thrilling 3-2 win over Fiorentina in Serie A.

As for Como, they were left ruing missed opportunities after squandering a 2-0 lead, allowing Bologna to stage a comeback and deprive the Lariani of their first victory since returning to the top tier.

Atalanta vs Como kick-off time

Date: Monday, September 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Gewiss Stadium

The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy on Monday, September 23, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

After bolstering his squad during the summer, Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini might rotate his lineup on Monday, following a hard-fought battle against Arsenal and with an eye on next weekend’s clash with Bologna.

Both Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui could be given a breather, while Marco Brescianini, Lazar Samardzic, and Nicolo Zaniolo are all pushing for a spot in the starting eleven. New arrivals Raoul Bellanova and Odilon Kossounou could also be called upon to inject fresh energy on the wings and in defense.

Mario Pasalic, who recently marked his 200th Serie A appearance for the club, is in the mix as well. The former Chelsea midfielder is on the cusp of a milestone, needing just one more goal to reach 50 in the Italian top flight, which would crown him as the highest-scoring Croatian in Serie A history, surpassing Ivan Perisic.

However, Atalanta will once again be without long-term injury victims Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini (both recovering from ACL injuries), along with seasoned defender Rafael Toloi, who remains sidelined with a muscle issue.

Atalanta BC possible XI: Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti; Bellanova, Ederson, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Samardzic, Lookman; De Ketelaere

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Patricio, Rossi Defenders: Toloi, Kossounou, Hien, Bellanova, Djimsiti, Kolasinac Midfielders: Sulemana, Cuadrado, Pasalic, Zaniolo, De Roon, Ederson, De Ketelaere, Ruggeri, Samardzic, Brescianini, Zappacosta Forwards: Lookman, Retegui

Como team news

Como continue to cope without their marquee signing Raphael Varane, and fellow central defender Alberto Dossena remains doubtful as he battles a calf strain.

After Cesc Fabregas opted to bench struggling striker Andrea Belotti last week, it's uncertain whether 'Il Gallo' will be reinstated to the starting lineup; the forward is still searching for his first goal with his new club, following unproductive stints at Roma and Fiorentina.

Should Belotti remain on the sidelines, Nico Paz is expected to link up with Patrick Cutrone in the attack, while ex-Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto will be pulling the strings in the heart of the visitors' midfield.

Como possible XI: Reina; Iovine, Kempf, Goldaniga, Moreno; Perrone, Roberto; Strefezza, Paz, Fadera; Cutrone

Position Players Goalkeepers: Reina, Audero, Vigorito, Bolchini Defenders: Varane, Moreno, Van der Brempt, Dossena, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Sala, Goldaniga, Barba Midfielders: Paz, Roberto, Perrone, Jasim Elaibi, Strefezza, Fadera, Da Cunha, Braunöder, Razi, Mazzitelli, Baselli, Lhassine Kone, Engelhardt, Chajia, Iovine, Mazzaglia Forwards: Belotti, Cutrone, Verdi, Cerri, Gabrielloni

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/23/22 Como 0-4 Atalanta Club Friendly 05/17/03 Atalanta 2-1 Como Serie A 01/12/03 Como 1-1 Atalanta Serie A

