How to watch today's Atalanta vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two in-form sides, Atalanta BC and AC Milan, are set to collide on Friday night in a tantalizing Lombardy derby at Gewiss Stadium. Both teams enter the clash riding impressive unbeaten streaks, ensuring the stage is set for an exhilarating contest under the floodlights in Bergamo.

Atalanta, fresh off their UEFA Europa League triumph last season, endured a challenging summer marred by several transfer sagas that hampered their early momentum. However, after a sluggish start, Gian Piero Gasperini's men have rekindled the swashbuckling, high-octane football that has defined their remarkable rise over the past eight years.

Meanwhile, AC Milan underwent a managerial shift in the offseason, parting ways with Stefano Pioli and bringing in Paulo Fonseca, who earned praise for his work at Lille. The appointment initially failed to win over many fans, and Milan's inconsistent start to the season has done little to silence the critics. The Rossoneri find themselves outside the top six, still seeking to establish a rhythm under their new boss.

Atalanta vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Gewiss Stadium

The Serie A game between Atalanta and AC Milan will be played at Gewiss Stadium in Atalanta, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Friday, December 6, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Atalanta will have to cope without Gian Piero Gasperini on the touchline as he serves the second match of a suspension. However, the hosts have most of their key players available. Gianluca Scamacca remains on the mend from a significant knee injury, while wing-back Davide Zappacosta is nearing full fitness following a muscular issue.

Leading the line for La Dea will likely be their talismanic forward Mateo Retegui, who currently tops the Capocannoniere charts, three goals clear of his closest rivals. He is expected to team up with Ademola Lookman and former Milan attacker Charles De Ketelaere in an attacking trident.

AC Milan team news

This showdown will feature Serie A’s top performers in terms of goal contributions across all competitions in 2024: De Ketelaere and Lookman (both with 30), as well as Milan duo Rafael Leao (28) and Christian Pulisic (27). Interestingly, all three of Leao’s league goals this season have come on the road. He is set to join forces with Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze, who bagged a brace earlier this week, in a supporting role behind the Rossoneri’s striker. While Tammy Abraham led the line against Sassuolo, Alvaro Morata could return to spearhead the attack against Atalanta.

After rotating his squad midweek, Paulo Fonseca is expected to restore his strongest lineup. The visitors are dealing with a relatively short injury list, with Ismael Bennacer, Alessandro Florenzi, and Luka Jovic unavailable. However, both Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez have returned to training, boosting Milan’s prospects in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

