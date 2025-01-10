How to watch today's Aston Villa vs West Ham FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Aston Villa will take on West Ham in the third round of the FA Cup at the Villa Park on Friday.
Villa are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Leicester and will be confident of picking up a win ahead of the weekend. West Ham, on the other hand, have one win in their last five fixtures and will be hoping they can deliver a challenge away from home.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on ITV1, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Aston Villa vs West Ham kick-off time
The match will be played at the Villa Park on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
Team news & squads
Aston Villa team news
Morgan Rogers has returned from suspension, but Aston Villa will be without captain John McGinn, who suffered a hamstring injury against Leicester.
Center-backs Pau Torres and Diego Carlos are also unavailable due to injuries. Jhon Duran remains suspended and will serve the final game of his three-match ban.
West Ham team news
For West Ham, attacking options are reduced as Jarrod Bowen is sidelined with a fractured foot, and Michail Antonio is recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Emerson Palmieri is doubtful due to a minor injury that kept him out of last week’s match, while goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a concussion.