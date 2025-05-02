+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Villa Park
WATCH ON TNT
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueAston Villa vs FulhamAston VillaFulham

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will take on Fulham in the Premier League at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa are seventh in the standings, and with four rounds remaining, their eyes will be on claiming a ticket to European competitions next season. Fulham are 10th in the standings and will be riding on the confidence from a win over Southampton in their most recent outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1
TNT Sports Ultimate

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Aston Villa vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
The match will be played at Villa Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Fulham Probable lineups

Aston VillaHome team crest

Formation

23
E. Martinez
2
M. Cash
12
L. Digne
4
E. Konsa
14
P. Torres
27
M. Rogers
7
J. McGinn
8
Y. Tielemans
21
M. Asensio
44
B. Kamara
11
O. Watkins
1
B. Leno
2
K. Tete
33
A. Robinson
5
J. Andersen
3
C. Bassey
16
S. Berge
18
A. Pereira
30
R. Sessegnon
20
S. Lukic
17
A. Iwobi
7
R. Jimenez

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • U. Emery

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery has a full squad at his disposal with no injury or suspension concerns, though Aston Villa still face a busy schedule in the lead-up to this fixture.

They will be without Marcus Rashford for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury, a significant blow given his influence as Unai Emery’s preferred centre forward.

Fulham team news

For Fulham, Harry Wilson is expected to be back in contention, while Reiss Nelson, on loan from Arsenal, remains a doubt.

Fulham come into the match sitting eighth in the Premier League, aiming to close the gap on Villa and keep their hopes of European qualification alive. They have struggled recently, losing three of their last five matches, but secured a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Southampton in their last league outing.

Rodrigo Muniz and Antonee Robinson remain doubtful with knocks and knee issues, respectively.

Form

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

AVL

Last 5 matches

FUL

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

