How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will take on Fulham in the Premier League at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa are seventh in the standings, and with four rounds remaining, their eyes will be on claiming a ticket to European competitions next season. Fulham are 10th in the standings and will be riding on the confidence from a win over Southampton in their most recent outing.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Aston Villa vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

The match will be played at Villa Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery has a full squad at his disposal with no injury or suspension concerns, though Aston Villa still face a busy schedule in the lead-up to this fixture.

Fulham team news

For Fulham, Harry Wilson is expected to be back in contention, while Reiss Nelson, on loan from Arsenal, remains a doubt.

Fulham come into the match sitting eighth in the Premier League, aiming to close the gap on Villa and keep their hopes of European qualification alive. They have struggled recently, losing three of their last five matches, but secured a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Southampton in their last league outing.

Rodrigo Muniz and Antonee Robinson remain doubtful with knocks and knee issues, respectively.

