How to watch today's Arsenal Women vs Real Madrid Femenino game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Arsenal Women and Real Madrid Femenino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the Women's Champions League quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

A goal in each half helped Real Madrid win the first leg 2-0 and they will be confident of progressing further in the competition. They are unbeaten in their last five outings across all competitions.

Arsenal are heading into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Liverpool and will be hoping they can ride on that momentum to pull off an incredible comeback here.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Real Madrid Femenino online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and DAZN in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Arsenal Women vs Real Madrid Femenino kick-off time

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Arsenal Women team news

Arsenal will monitor the fitness of Kim Little after the veteran midfielder was forced off in the second half of their 4-0 victory over Liverpool.

Lotte Wubben-Moy remains sidelined, while Laia Codina is doubtful after missing out on Saturday’s matchday squad.

Real Madrid Femenino team news

The visitors will be without Rocío Gálvez and Teresa Abelleira, both of whom have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Melanie Leupolz has suffered a torn lateral ligament, bringing her campaign to an early end following last week’s first leg.

ARS Last match RMA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Real Madrid Femenino 2 - 0 Arsenal Women 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

