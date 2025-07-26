How to watch today's Arsenal vs Newcastle United pre-season friendly: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Arsenal and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United continue to fine-tune their pre-season form this Sunday as they take on Arsenal in what promises to be a spicy encounter in Singapore's Festival of Football.

A budding rivalry has taken root between the two Premier League outfits over recent seasons, and this meeting, far from the grey skies of England, adds another intriguing chapter as both clubs prepare for the new campaign.

For Eddie Howe and his Magpies, the build-up has been less than smooth. Their recent 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Celtic has raised eyebrows, and there's not much transfer excitement to distract fans from that heavy loss. The uncertainty surrounding Alexander Isak hasn't helped either. The striker, linked with a move away, was sent home before the Celtic clash and won't feature in Singapore.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are riding a small wave of momentum after edging past Milan in a tightly contested pre-season outing. Bukayo Saka’s early goal was enough to seal a regulation win, even though they later lost the penalty shootout in a post-match exhibition. Still, Kepa Arrizabalaga, making his unofficial debut, did impress between the sticks with three shootout saves, though Milan's Lorenzo Torriani stole the spotlight as man of the match.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Newcastle United and Arsenal are set to lock horns at 12:30 pm BST on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

The action unfolds at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang, where the two Premier League heavyweights will battle it out in the sweltering heat of Southeast Asia.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Gunners fans had more reasons to smile, getting their first glimpses of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard in midfield, while teenage prospects Max Dowman and Marli Salmon were handed chances to impress. The 15-year-old Dowman, in particular, looked fearless on the right flank and certainly gave supporters a taste of what’s to come.

Another new face, Mosquera, has settled in quickly and could be set for more action against Newcastle, especially with Arsenal's backline dealing with injury headaches. Gabriel Magalhaes picked up a minor issue after returning from hamstring surgery, while Jurrien Timber is still in recovery from an ankle operation. With those absences, a start for the Colombian Olympic champion Mosquera looks likely.

Zubimendi, who came off the bench against Milan, is also in line for a full debut in midfield, with Norgaard likely to rotate out after starting last time out.

Newcastle United team news

On the Newcastle side, Isak's omission and Callum Wilson's recent free transfer exit could open the door for young forward Will Osula to make a statement. With rumours swirling about a move for Benjamin Sesko, the former Sheffield United prospect has every reason to grab this opportunity with both hands.

In more positive news, Howe has nearly a full squad at his disposal. Lewis Hall is back in the fold after recovering from a foot injury, though a starting berth may come too soon. Instead, expect Dan Burn or the long-forgotten Matt Targett to feature at left-back.

Further up the pitch, new signing Anthony Elanga is pushing for his first start, going head-to-head with Jacob Murphy for a spot on the right wing.

