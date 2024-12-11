How to watch today's Arsenal vs Monaco Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Arsenal and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Monaco in the Champions League at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. They are 10th and 11th in the standings respectively and will be desperate to climb up the table in the new format of the continental competition.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last five games. They dropped points against Fulham in the Premier League after winning four games in a row but they should be back in full force in this mid-week tie.

Monaco, like their opponents, have won three out of their first five Champions League fixtures this season. They lost two out of their last three outings but will fancy their chances of causing a shock away from home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Monaco kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Oleksandr Zinchenko faces a late fitness test ahead of Monaco’s visit, as his availability remains uncertain. Similarly, Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori are doubtful for the clash, while Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been ruled out due to knee injuries.

Neither Jurrien Timber nor Thomas Partey participated in Tuesday’s training session and could be doubtful for selection.

Monaco team news

Monaco will also contend with defensive setbacks for Wednesday’s match. Wilfried Singo is suspended following a red card, while Christian Mawissa is sidelined due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Folarin Balogun is set to miss a chance to face his former club, as the striker is recovering from a shoulder injury.

Monaco’s injury woes are compounded by the absences of Denis Zakaria, Krepin Diatta, and Edan Diop.

